World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Factory deflation deepens

The country’s factory deflation deepened last month and consumer price gains slowed, signaling weakness in the world’s second-largest economy. The producer price index dropped 3.1 percent in the month, versus a forecast of 2.5 percent decline. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. That compares with the median estimate of a 3.7 percent increase and a 4.3 percent rise in March. Pork prices, a key element in the country’s CPI basket and a source of inflation owing to an African swine fever outbreak, rose 96.9 percent from a year earlier, moderating from March’s 116.4 percent gain.

JAPAN

No tax cuts planned

Minister of Finance Taro Aso yesterday said that he was not considering tax cuts, including a reduction in the sales tax, for the time being as a way of easing the economic pain from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Japan’s fiscal condition is in a severe state and will likely turn more dire due to the pandemic,” Aso told parliament. “Cutting tax isn’t something I have in mind for the time being,” Aso said, when asked by a lawmaker whether the government could cut tax as part of efforts to support an economy suffering from the fallout of the pandemic.

TELECOMS

Vodafone meets forecasts

Vodafone Group PLC, the world’s second-largest mobile operator, met expectations with a 2.6 percent rise in full-year core earnings to 14.9 billion euros (US$16.10 billion), but did not give a current-year outlook due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Given the uncertainties and effects of the pandemic, it was not able to provide adjusted core earnings guidance for this year, the company said. However, it said that based on assessment of the global economy, it could be flat to slightly down, compared with a rebased 14.5 billion euros for this year.

INSURANCE

Allianz hurt by claims

German insurer Allianz SE yesterday reported a near-30 percent plunge in quarterly profit, weighed down by claims for Australian wildfires and events canceled because of the pandemic. From January to March, net profit fell 29 percent to 1.4 billion euros, compared with the first quarter of last year. Group revenues climbed almost 6 percent to 42.6 billion euros, driven mainly by new business in its life and health insurance arm. The group said that global economic “uncertainties” caused by the pandemic had forced this year’s targets to be abandoned.

CAR RENTAL

Hertz running out of cash

Hertz Global Holdings Inc, which has been working with its lenders to stay out of bankruptcy, said it might not have enough cash on hand to pay them amid dim prospects for a rapid recovery in its business, which depends on travel. “Management has concluded there is substantial doubt regarding the company’s ability to continue as a going concern within one year,” it said in a regulatory filing on Monday. Hertz also said that its first-quarter loss was US$1.78 a share, worse than the US$1.11 average analyst estimate. The Estero, Florida-based company burned through US$502 million in the first quarter, which included about two weeks’ worth of business hurt by coronavirus-related shutdowns.