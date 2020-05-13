CHINA
Factory deflation deepens
The country’s factory deflation deepened last month and consumer price gains slowed, signaling weakness in the world’s second-largest economy. The producer price index dropped 3.1 percent in the month, versus a forecast of 2.5 percent decline. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. That compares with the median estimate of a 3.7 percent increase and a 4.3 percent rise in March. Pork prices, a key element in the country’s CPI basket and a source of inflation owing to an African swine fever outbreak, rose 96.9 percent from a year earlier, moderating from March’s 116.4 percent gain.
JAPAN
No tax cuts planned
Minister of Finance Taro Aso yesterday said that he was not considering tax cuts, including a reduction in the sales tax, for the time being as a way of easing the economic pain from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Japan’s fiscal condition is in a severe state and will likely turn more dire due to the pandemic,” Aso told parliament. “Cutting tax isn’t something I have in mind for the time being,” Aso said, when asked by a lawmaker whether the government could cut tax as part of efforts to support an economy suffering from the fallout of the pandemic.
TELECOMS
Vodafone meets forecasts
Vodafone Group PLC, the world’s second-largest mobile operator, met expectations with a 2.6 percent rise in full-year core earnings to 14.9 billion euros (US$16.10 billion), but did not give a current-year outlook due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Given the uncertainties and effects of the pandemic, it was not able to provide adjusted core earnings guidance for this year, the company said. However, it said that based on assessment of the global economy, it could be flat to slightly down, compared with a rebased 14.5 billion euros for this year.
INSURANCE
Allianz hurt by claims
German insurer Allianz SE yesterday reported a near-30 percent plunge in quarterly profit, weighed down by claims for Australian wildfires and events canceled because of the pandemic. From January to March, net profit fell 29 percent to 1.4 billion euros, compared with the first quarter of last year. Group revenues climbed almost 6 percent to 42.6 billion euros, driven mainly by new business in its life and health insurance arm. The group said that global economic “uncertainties” caused by the pandemic had forced this year’s targets to be abandoned.
CAR RENTAL
Hertz running out of cash
Hertz Global Holdings Inc, which has been working with its lenders to stay out of bankruptcy, said it might not have enough cash on hand to pay them amid dim prospects for a rapid recovery in its business, which depends on travel. “Management has concluded there is substantial doubt regarding the company’s ability to continue as a going concern within one year,” it said in a regulatory filing on Monday. Hertz also said that its first-quarter loss was US$1.78 a share, worse than the US$1.11 average analyst estimate. The Estero, Florida-based company burned through US$502 million in the first quarter, which included about two weeks’ worth of business hurt by coronavirus-related shutdowns.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue