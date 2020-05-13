Toyota Motor Corp yesterday forecast a sharp drop in sales and operating profit over the coming year as the Japanese giant suffers from the “wide-ranging, significant and serious” fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shredded the global auto market.
The manufacturer said its operating profit for the fiscal year ending in March next year was expected to dive 79.5 percent and declined to even give a forecast for net profit.
Toyota also forecast a near-20 percent drop in annual sales, with every region suffering a slump, led by Europe and Asia.
Photo: AFP
The firm said it assumed that the global auto market would “bottom out” by about the middle of the year and then recover, but warned that the impact of the pandemic would be felt for some time.
“The impact of COVID-19 is wide-ranging, significant and serious, and it is expected that weakness will continue for the time being,” Toyota said in its statement.
The auto giant said the spread of the disease had affected it in a number of ways: It has had to mothball several plants around the world, parts supply chains are crippled and dealerships are either closed or facing sales slumps.
Toyota president Akio Toyoda vowed in a news conference to be “a driver of the economy after this is over.”
“I think we are all prepared for the task. With these earnings, we stand at the starting point of Toyota’s rebirth,” he said.
Automakers around the world have suffered as the pandemic slams the global economy into reverse.
Auto production in Brazil last month fell a catastrophic 99 percent, according to the automakers’ association.
Profits at Toyota’s global competitors have seen similar falls, with General Motors Co last week reporting an 86 percent slump in first-quarter earnings.
Toyota’s smaller rival Honda Motor Co also declined to give an annual forecast and announced a 25.3 percent fall in net profit from the previous year.
Honda’s operating profit fell 12.8 percent to ￥633.63 billion (US$5.9 billion) as sales dropped 6 percent to ￥14.9 trillion.
Satoru Takada, auto analyst at TIW, a Tokyo-based research and consulting firm, told reporters that Toyota had been putting in a “steady” performance, but was powerless in the face of the pandemic.
“The auto industry’s business environment has totally changed,” he said, with the virus slamming both supply and demand.
“No one can predict when the impact will ease and what the business environment is going to be like after the storm of the outbreak,” the analyst said. “The end of the tunnel has yet to be in sight.”
As a sign the firm was performing well before the crisis took hold, Toyota said its net profits for the last fiscal year ending in March rose more than 10 percent.
