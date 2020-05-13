EQUITIES
Virus cases spook investors
The TAIEX yesterday fell below 10,900 points, with investors spooked by concerns of a possible second wave of COVID-19 infections after South Korea and China reported new cases. Selling focused on large-cap shares, particularly in the bellwether electronics sector, and investors also cut their holdings of old-economy heavyweights, while so-called “anti-epidemic” shares bucked the downturn, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 133.79 points, or 1.21 percent, at 10,879.47 on turnover of NT$172.207 billion (US$5.76 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$25.37 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
SCOOTER MAKERS
Kwang Yang to miss Milan
Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業), which sells scooters under the KYMCO brand, yesterday said that it would not be attending the annual international cycle and motorcycle exhibition in Milan, Italy, this year. It would be the company’s first absence from the show since it started demonstrating its models in Milan 29 years ago. Kwang Yang, the nation’s biggest maker of gasoline-powered scooters, said that it decided to withdraw from the show, as the company was making the health and safety of its employees and customers a priority amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual motorcycle show is due to take place from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8.
APPAREL
TOPBI posts Q1 loss
TOPBI International Holdings Ltd (淘帝國際控股) yesterday said that it was maintaining a cautious outlook for the second quarter of the year, after the leading children’s clothing brand in China posted a net loss of NT$43.97 million for the first quarter, or a loss per share of NT$0.46. That compared with a net profit of NT$224.6 million, or earnings per share of NT$2.38, the previous year. TOPBI attributed the poor result to a 35.58 percent plunge in sales due to fewer working days, transportation restrictions and delayed orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said that sales last month fell 59.99 percent year-on-year to NT$254.6 million, as the macroeconomic situation in China remains challenging.
ELECTRONICS
MiTAC profit surges 74%
Information technology device maker MiTAC Holdings Corp (神達控股) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$502.25 million for the first quarter, a 74 percent year-on-year increase. Earnings per share rose from NT$0.27 to NT$0.47. Consolidated revenue grew 15.9 percent to NT$8.68 billion due to increased server and data center shipments, as well as rising orders for automotive solutions. However, the company said that uncertainty remains in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
PROPERTY
Affordability decreases
Mortgages accounted for 35.15 percent of the total value of homes in the fourth quarter of last year, up 0.42 percentage points from the previous quarter, indicating that affordability in the period was slightly lower than a quarter earlier, the Ministry of the Interior said on Monday. The ratio of average home price to average household income stood at 8.58 in the fourth quarter last year, up 0.11 from a quarter earlier, ministry data showed. The home price index stood at 104.14, up 0.55 percent quarter-on-quarter, down from a 1.95 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in the July-to-September period.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue