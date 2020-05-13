Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

Virus cases spook investors

The TAIEX yesterday fell below 10,900 points, with investors spooked by concerns of a possible second wave of COVID-19 infections after South Korea and China reported new cases. Selling focused on large-cap shares, particularly in the bellwether electronics sector, and investors also cut their holdings of old-economy heavyweights, while so-called “anti-epidemic” shares bucked the downturn, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 133.79 points, or 1.21 percent, at 10,879.47 on turnover of NT$172.207 billion (US$5.76 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$25.37 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

SCOOTER MAKERS

Kwang Yang to miss Milan

Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業), which sells scooters under the KYMCO brand, yesterday said that it would not be attending the annual international cycle and motorcycle exhibition in Milan, Italy, this year. It would be the company’s first absence from the show since it started demonstrating its models in Milan 29 years ago. Kwang Yang, the nation’s biggest maker of gasoline-powered scooters, said that it decided to withdraw from the show, as the company was making the health and safety of its employees and customers a priority amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual motorcycle show is due to take place from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8.

APPAREL

TOPBI posts Q1 loss

TOPBI International Holdings Ltd (淘帝國際控股) yesterday said that it was maintaining a cautious outlook for the second quarter of the year, after the leading children’s clothing brand in China posted a net loss of NT$43.97 million for the first quarter, or a loss per share of NT$0.46. That compared with a net profit of NT$224.6 million, or earnings per share of NT$2.38, the previous year. TOPBI attributed the poor result to a 35.58 percent plunge in sales due to fewer working days, transportation restrictions and delayed orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said that sales last month fell 59.99 percent year-on-year to NT$254.6 million, as the macroeconomic situation in China remains challenging.

ELECTRONICS

MiTAC profit surges 74%

Information technology device maker MiTAC Holdings Corp (神達控股) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$502.25 million for the first quarter, a 74 percent year-on-year increase. Earnings per share rose from NT$0.27 to NT$0.47. Consolidated revenue grew 15.9 percent to NT$8.68 billion due to increased server and data center shipments, as well as rising orders for automotive solutions. However, the company said that uncertainty remains in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PROPERTY

Affordability decreases

Mortgages accounted for 35.15 percent of the total value of homes in the fourth quarter of last year, up 0.42 percentage points from the previous quarter, indicating that affordability in the period was slightly lower than a quarter earlier, the Ministry of the Interior said on Monday. The ratio of average home price to average household income stood at 8.58 in the fourth quarter last year, up 0.11 from a quarter earlier, ministry data showed. The home price index stood at 104.14, up 0.55 percent quarter-on-quarter, down from a 1.95 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in the July-to-September period.