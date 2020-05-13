Nintendo Co is struggling to procure some essential components for its popular Switch console due to lockdowns in Malaysia and the Philippines, likely limiting its production this year, people familiar with its operations said.
Malaysia is Nintendo’s source for printed circuit boards (PCBs), while the Philippines provides passive components that attach to those PCBs.
Both nations have had to limit business operations and travel as part of their efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
Malaysia relaxed its lockdown on Monday last week, opening up for most forms of economic activity, but individual states delayed easing due to a lack of preparation, while companies struggled to get all their employees tested before resuming work.
The restrictions are making it difficult for Nintendo to exceed its forecast of 19 million Switch sales this fiscal year, a disappointing projection that triggered a slide in its share price on Friday last week.
The shares yesterday rose 2.77 percent to close at ￥44,850 in Tokyo.
The Switch is out of stock in many markets around the world after the record-breaking success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the biggest gaming hit since the pandemic was declared.
Nintendo’s forecast would mean a decline in Switch sales from the 21 million consoles it sold in the last fiscal year, despite the device’s soaring popularity.
The company might have to delay the release of some games and services if things do not improve, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said on an earnings call on Thursday last week.
“We expect the COVID-19 impact on our production to go away by summer,” Furukawa said.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is considering reducing some of his nation’s lockdown measures from Friday, a spokesman said last week, while the Malaysian government has decided to continue what it terms a “relaxed lockdown” until June 9.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue