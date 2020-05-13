Switch 19m sales forecast imperiled by lockdowns

Bloomberg





Nintendo Co is struggling to procure some essential components for its popular Switch console due to lockdowns in Malaysia and the Philippines, likely limiting its production this year, people familiar with its operations said.

Malaysia is Nintendo’s source for printed circuit boards (PCBs), while the Philippines provides passive components that attach to those PCBs.

Both nations have had to limit business operations and travel as part of their efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malaysia relaxed its lockdown on Monday last week, opening up for most forms of economic activity, but individual states delayed easing due to a lack of preparation, while companies struggled to get all their employees tested before resuming work.

The restrictions are making it difficult for Nintendo to exceed its forecast of 19 million Switch sales this fiscal year, a disappointing projection that triggered a slide in its share price on Friday last week.

The shares yesterday rose 2.77 percent to close at ￥44,850 in Tokyo.

The Switch is out of stock in many markets around the world after the record-breaking success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the biggest gaming hit since the pandemic was declared.

Nintendo’s forecast would mean a decline in Switch sales from the 21 million consoles it sold in the last fiscal year, despite the device’s soaring popularity.

The company might have to delay the release of some games and services if things do not improve, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said on an earnings call on Thursday last week.

“We expect the COVID-19 impact on our production to go away by summer,” Furukawa said.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is considering reducing some of his nation’s lockdown measures from Friday, a spokesman said last week, while the Malaysian government has decided to continue what it terms a “relaxed lockdown” until June 9.