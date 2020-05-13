The number of furloughed workers at Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), which contains many of the nation’s major technology companies, has fallen more than 90 percent in just one month.
The fall comes as more nations reopen their economies, boosting demand amid an easing of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Hsinchu Science Park Bureau Deputy Director-General Andrea Hsu (許增如) said.
Data compiled by the bureau showed that as of Monday, three companies in the science park were implementing furlough programs, with 63 employees reaching a consensus with their employer to take unpaid leave.
That represented a significant improvement from April 16, when the bureau reported that eight companies had 743 employees on furlough.
In addition to a revival in global demand, relief programs launched by the government to provide financially troubled companies with subsidies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic had also helped cut the number of furloughed workers, Hsu said.
The three companies still implementing unpaid leave were a travel agency, a precision machinery manufacturer and an LED supplier, which is closing its business and putting its plant up for sale, the bureau said.
In the first two months of this year, no companies at the science park implemented furlough programs, but as the pandemic escalated in March in large parts of the world, two companies at the park launched furlough programs, affecting 70 employees.
The number of furloughed workers at the park spiked at 743 last month.
However, nationwide 19,000 employees were on unpaid leave in the week ending on Thursday last week — an increase from 18,840 workers on furlough the previous week and the highest number since November 2009 during the global financial crisis, when the number hit 19,948 employees, the Ministry of Labor said.
Most of the firms implementing furlough programs are small enterprises with workforces of fewer than 50 people, the ministry said.
Such programs typically last less than three months, with employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, it said.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue