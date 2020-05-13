Science park furloughed workers fall by over 90%

BACK TO WORK: A precision machinery manufacturer, a travel agency and an LED supplier have 63 workers still on furlough, down from a peak of 743 on April 16

Staff writer, with CNA





The number of furloughed workers at Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), which contains many of the nation’s major technology companies, has fallen more than 90 percent in just one month.

The fall comes as more nations reopen their economies, boosting demand amid an easing of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Hsinchu Science Park Bureau Deputy Director-General Andrea Hsu (許增如) said.

Data compiled by the bureau showed that as of Monday, three companies in the science park were implementing furlough programs, with 63 employees reaching a consensus with their employer to take unpaid leave.

That represented a significant improvement from April 16, when the bureau reported that eight companies had 743 employees on furlough.

In addition to a revival in global demand, relief programs launched by the government to provide financially troubled companies with subsidies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic had also helped cut the number of furloughed workers, Hsu said.

The three companies still implementing unpaid leave were a travel agency, a precision machinery manufacturer and an LED supplier, which is closing its business and putting its plant up for sale, the bureau said.

In the first two months of this year, no companies at the science park implemented furlough programs, but as the pandemic escalated in March in large parts of the world, two companies at the park launched furlough programs, affecting 70 employees.

The number of furloughed workers at the park spiked at 743 last month.

However, nationwide 19,000 employees were on unpaid leave in the week ending on Thursday last week — an increase from 18,840 workers on furlough the previous week and the highest number since November 2009 during the global financial crisis, when the number hit 19,948 employees, the Ministry of Labor said.

Most of the firms implementing furlough programs are small enterprises with workforces of fewer than 50 people, the ministry said.

Such programs typically last less than three months, with employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, it said.