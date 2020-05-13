The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced that it would lower life insurance companies’ liability reserve interest rates on all policies denominated in New Taiwan dollars and US dollars by 25 basis points and 50 basis points respectively to keep them in line with a decline in market rates.
The cuts, which are to take effect in July, came earlier than expected, as the FSC used to adjust the liability reserve interest rates on an annual basis and last announced rate cuts in November last year.
Liability reserve interest rates, or discount rates, are used by insurance companies to evaluate their liabilities at market value.
A decrease in the liability reserve interest rate would lead life insurers to raise premiums for new policies to boost revenue and offset the increase in liability.
The announcement came as market rates have moved considerably lower following rate cuts of 150 basis points by the US Federal Reserve and 25 basis points by the central bank in March, Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Thomas Chang (張玉煇) told a news conference in New Taipei City.
Under the adjustments, the discount rate would be lowered to 0.75 percent for NT dollar-denominated policies with a liability duration of less than six years; 1 percent for those between six and 10 years; 1.25 percent for those between 10 and 20 years; and 1.5 percent for those longer than 20 years.
For US dollar-denominated policies with payment periods of at least six years, discount rates would be reduced to a range of 1 to 1.75 percent, from 1.5 to 2.25 percent, it said.
The commission also trimmed rates on policies denominated in Chinese yuan and Australian dollars by 50 basis points and 100 basis points respectively after China cut lending rates last month and the Reserve Bank of Australia reduced rates to a record low of 0.25 percent in March.
However, the commission maintained the rates unchanged for euro-denominated policies with a liability duration of less than 10 years, as they are already near zero, while trimming rates by 25 basis points for those between 10 and 20 years and those longer than 20 years, it said.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue