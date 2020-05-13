FSC to lower life insurers’ discount rates from July

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced that it would lower life insurance companies’ liability reserve interest rates on all policies denominated in New Taiwan dollars and US dollars by 25 basis points and 50 basis points respectively to keep them in line with a decline in market rates.

The cuts, which are to take effect in July, came earlier than expected, as the FSC used to adjust the liability reserve interest rates on an annual basis and last announced rate cuts in November last year.

Liability reserve interest rates, or discount rates, are used by insurance companies to evaluate their liabilities at market value.

A decrease in the liability reserve interest rate would lead life insurers to raise premiums for new policies to boost revenue and offset the increase in liability.

The announcement came as market rates have moved considerably lower following rate cuts of 150 basis points by the US Federal Reserve and 25 basis points by the central bank in March, Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Thomas Chang (張玉煇) told a news conference in New Taipei City.

Under the adjustments, the discount rate would be lowered to 0.75 percent for NT dollar-denominated policies with a liability duration of less than six years; 1 percent for those between six and 10 years; 1.25 percent for those between 10 and 20 years; and 1.5 percent for those longer than 20 years.

For US dollar-denominated policies with payment periods of at least six years, discount rates would be reduced to a range of 1 to 1.75 percent, from 1.5 to 2.25 percent, it said.

The commission also trimmed rates on policies denominated in Chinese yuan and Australian dollars by 50 basis points and 100 basis points respectively after China cut lending rates last month and the Reserve Bank of Australia reduced rates to a record low of 0.25 percent in March.

However, the commission maintained the rates unchanged for euro-denominated policies with a liability duration of less than 10 years, as they are already near zero, while trimming rates by 25 basis points for those between 10 and 20 years and those longer than 20 years, it said.