Inventec profit surges on sale of plant in Shanghai

By Natasha Li and Lisa Wang / Staff reporters





Contract electronics manufacturer Inventec Corp (英業達) yesterday posted a 78.68 percent year-on-year surge in net profit to a record high of NT$3.03 billion (US$101.3 million) for last quarter as it booked the sale of a plant in Shanghai’s Pudong.

This translated into earnings of NT$0.85 per share, up from NT$0.47 in the first quarter last year.

First-quarter revenue dropped 22.79 percent to NT$88.68 billion, which the company blamed on disrupted production in February due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China.

As a result, Inventec shipped only 3.4 million laptops in the January-to-March quarter, a 17 percent year-on-year decline, company data showed.

Having since resumed full production, Inventec shipped up to 2 million laptops last month on rushed orders, leading to a 25.7 percent annual increase in sales to NT$49.29 billion.

Citing growing market demand as an increasing number of people work from home due to anti-epidemic measures, the company forecast a double-digit sequential increase in shipments of laptops for this quarter.

Meanwhile, shipments of servers, which contributed less than 20 percent of the company’s sales, are also expected to increase on a sequential basis on the back of steady market demand.

Inventec president Maurice Wu (巫永財) had earlier forecast a high single-digit percentage annual increase in server shipments this year.

After relocating the majority of its China-based server production to Taoyuan’s Gueishan District (龜山) last year amid US-China trade tensions, the company might also look to shift its European and US server production to Taiwan should the pandemic continue to affect those regions, Wu said.

Separately on Monday, Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技), the nation’s second-biggest maker of multilayer ceramic capacitors, reported net profit last quarter plummeted 72 percent annually to NT$653.93 million on thinner gross margin.

That compared with NT$2.31 billion a year earlier and was the lowest since NT$443 million in the second quarter of 2017, company data showed.

Earnings per share dipped to NT$1.35 from NT$4.75 a year earlier.

The company said that higher transportation costs amid large-scale lockdowns in China shrunk gross margin to 26.33 percent last quarter, compared with 42.7 percent in the prior year, while operating margin dropped to 15.67 percent from 33 percent a year earlier.

The company is seeing momentum recovering, with revenue for last month hitting the highest in about 12 months at NT$2.72 billion, down 3.94 percent year-on-year.

Walsin said about 90 percent of its Chinese capacity has resumed operations, but its Malaysian factory remains closed due to an extended lockdown that is to last until June 10.

The company plans to allocate capacity from other factories to support its output, it said.

The company last month said that 5G smartphones, base stations and Wi-Fi Certified 6 products are to fuel growth in the second half of the year if the pandemic is brought under control.