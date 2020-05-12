World Business Quick Take

Agencies





BANKING

HK staff return to offices

HSBC Holdings PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Barclays Bank PLC yesterday allowed more employees to resume working from their offices in Hong Kong as the city relaxes social-distancing curbs after largely containing COVID-19 infections. An HSBC spokeswoman said that 30 percent of the bank’s Hong Kong staff can return. Goldman Sachs has been gradually ramping up returns and now has a third of its employees, or almost 600 people, back as of today, a spokesman said. At Barclays, about 270 workers, or 60 percent of staff, are working from their offices, the bank said.

JAPAN

BOJ hires woman to top role

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has appointed a woman as one of its top officials, marking the first time a woman has held a senior role outside its policy board. Tokiko Shimizu yesterday started a four-year term as an executive director, the bank said in a statement. The 55-year-old central banker would also keep her role as head of the BOJ’s Nagoya branch. Shimizu’s appointment as one of the bank’s six executive directors, the top rank outside the policy board, is another step forward for gender equality at the BOJ. Still, like many Japanese institutions, the bank lags far behind global peers in promoting women. Only about 13 percent of the bank’s managers are women, according to BOJ statistics.

GERMANY

Many sectors cut jobs

Many industries are cutting jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Munich’s Ifo Institute said yesterday, specifying that 39 percent of automotive companies, 50 percent of hotels, 58 percent of restaurants and 43 percent of travel agencies had shed staff last month. “From now on, the crisis will have an impact on the German labor market,” Ifo head of surveys Klaus Wohlrabe said. Higher than average layoffs were also being made in many other sectors but none in pharmaceuticals, the institute said.

ITALY

Production falls 30 percent

Industrial production in March fell nearly 30 percent as the country shuttered many businesses to contain the spread of COVID-19, the nation’s statistics agency said yesterday. Production fell by 28.4 percent compared with February using seasonally adjusted figures and by 29.3 percent compared with March last year, adjusting for the different number of working days, Istat said. Home to the eurozone’s third-largest economy, Italy was the first country in Europe to be hit by the pandemic, and it has been hard-hit with almost 30,000 deaths, with the economy shrinking 4.7 percent in the first quarter compared to a eurozone average of 3.8 percent.

AIRLINES

Avianca files for bankruptcy

One of Latin America’s largest airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday in New York, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated its business. Avianca Holdings SA said in a statement that the move is aimed at continuing operations and preserving jobs when it is able to resume normal operations following a global health emergency that has grounded 90 percent of air traffic worldwide. It said its own consolidated revenues had been cut by 80 percent. The airline said it is in conversations about assistance with governments in countries where it operates, particularly Colombia, its home base.