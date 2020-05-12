BANKING
HK staff return to offices
HSBC Holdings PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Barclays Bank PLC yesterday allowed more employees to resume working from their offices in Hong Kong as the city relaxes social-distancing curbs after largely containing COVID-19 infections. An HSBC spokeswoman said that 30 percent of the bank’s Hong Kong staff can return. Goldman Sachs has been gradually ramping up returns and now has a third of its employees, or almost 600 people, back as of today, a spokesman said. At Barclays, about 270 workers, or 60 percent of staff, are working from their offices, the bank said.
JAPAN
BOJ hires woman to top role
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has appointed a woman as one of its top officials, marking the first time a woman has held a senior role outside its policy board. Tokiko Shimizu yesterday started a four-year term as an executive director, the bank said in a statement. The 55-year-old central banker would also keep her role as head of the BOJ’s Nagoya branch. Shimizu’s appointment as one of the bank’s six executive directors, the top rank outside the policy board, is another step forward for gender equality at the BOJ. Still, like many Japanese institutions, the bank lags far behind global peers in promoting women. Only about 13 percent of the bank’s managers are women, according to BOJ statistics.
GERMANY
Many sectors cut jobs
Many industries are cutting jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Munich’s Ifo Institute said yesterday, specifying that 39 percent of automotive companies, 50 percent of hotels, 58 percent of restaurants and 43 percent of travel agencies had shed staff last month. “From now on, the crisis will have an impact on the German labor market,” Ifo head of surveys Klaus Wohlrabe said. Higher than average layoffs were also being made in many other sectors but none in pharmaceuticals, the institute said.
ITALY
Production falls 30 percent
Industrial production in March fell nearly 30 percent as the country shuttered many businesses to contain the spread of COVID-19, the nation’s statistics agency said yesterday. Production fell by 28.4 percent compared with February using seasonally adjusted figures and by 29.3 percent compared with March last year, adjusting for the different number of working days, Istat said. Home to the eurozone’s third-largest economy, Italy was the first country in Europe to be hit by the pandemic, and it has been hard-hit with almost 30,000 deaths, with the economy shrinking 4.7 percent in the first quarter compared to a eurozone average of 3.8 percent.
AIRLINES
Avianca files for bankruptcy
One of Latin America’s largest airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday in New York, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated its business. Avianca Holdings SA said in a statement that the move is aimed at continuing operations and preserving jobs when it is able to resume normal operations following a global health emergency that has grounded 90 percent of air traffic worldwide. It said its own consolidated revenues had been cut by 80 percent. The airline said it is in conversations about assistance with governments in countries where it operates, particularly Colombia, its home base.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue