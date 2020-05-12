Shanghai Disneyland reopens with masks and distancing rules

Reuters, SHANGHAI





Thousands of visitors yesterday streamed into Shanghai Disneyland for the first time in three months as the Chinese park became the first to be reopened by Walt Disney Co after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the Magic Kingdom to a standstill.

While Mickey Mouse joined familiar Disney characters welcoming the crowds, the Shanghai experience is not what it once was: Instead of parades and fireworks, there are mandatory masks, temperature screenings and social distancing for visitors and employees.

Among the crowd was Shanghai Disneyland passholder Kay Yu.

A girl wearing a mask stands near a designated space to maintain social distancing while waiting to enter the Disneyland amusement park in Shanghai yesterday. Photo: AFP

“I think [these measures] make tourists feel at ease,” said the 29-year-old, who was wearing a Minnie Mouse hat and said he had woken up at 4am to make the trip to the park.

Disney’s US$5.5 billion China flagship is the first of its six resorts around the world to reopen after the pandemic threw consumer service businesses worldwide into turmoil.

The reopening might provide a glimpse of how Disney could begin to recover from closures set to strip US$1.4 billion from the company’s profit.

The limited scope of the reopening in Shanghai underlines the scale of that task. Although it welcomed more than 10 million guests in its first year after opening in 2016, the park now restricts visitor numbers to 20 percent of daily capacity, or about 16,000 people — far below a level initially requested by the Chinese government.

As well as scrapping parades and fireworks — replacing the latter with an evening light projection show — Disney has closed interactive children’s play areas and indoor live theater shows.

Still, the vast majority of its rides, as well as most of its restaurants and shows, are open, park senior vice-president of operations Andrew Bolstein said.

More might reopen depending on the situation and government regulations, he added.

Zhang Zhongyu, a 29-year-old passholder and visitor who works in importing, said the things he missed most about the park were the shows and the parade — two attractions that have been canceled.

“I’m a little disappointed, but there’s nothing we can do — thinking of the virus, you have to avoid guests gathering closely, it’s understandable,” he said.

Visitors with annual passes are being asked to reserve an entry time and day in advance, and tickets for the earliest days of Shanghai Disneyland’s reopening have been sold out.

Monday’s guests, mostly parents with children or young couples, were greeted by waving park staff as they walked in, having been asked to show a green health code on their mobile phones before being allowed in. All wore masks.

Markers have also been added to areas where people might congregate, such as shops and entertainment areas, to tell visitors where to stand, while audio announcements regularly remind guests to maintain social distance.

Visitors on rides are also asked to sit well apart.

“It’s like a feeling of coming home, I feel extremely happy,” Yu said. “For us fans, it’s very meaningful to be here on the first day of its reopening, and to be able to experience its reopening, it feels like a magical day.”

Still, concerns about the virus were not far from the mind of Shanghai Disneyland visitor Chen Xue, 31, who works in marketing and said she would have not come to the park if it were not for the social distancing measures.

“The virus is still not over, and it has made me so incredibly anxious,” she said.