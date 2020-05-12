China’s direct investment in the US fell last year to its lowest level since the Great Recession, even before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of global commerce.
The drop in Beijing’s investment in the US reflected tensions between the two biggest economies and Chinese government restrictions on overseas investment.
A report released on Monday by the National Committee on US-China Relations and the Rhodium Group consultancy showed that China’s direct investment in the US dropped from US$5.4 billion in 2018 to US$5 billion last year, the lowest level since 2009.
Direct investment includes mergers, acquisitions and investments in things such as offices and factories, but not financial investments such as purchases of stocks and bonds.
The report found that Chinese direct investment in the US virtually vanished — to US$200 million — from January to March this year as the pandemic hammered the world economy.
US investment in China ticked up last year — to US$14 billion from US$13 billion in 2018. That increase largely reflected previously announced projects, including Tesla Inc’s factory in Shanghai.
Two-way investment between the US and China fell to a seven-year low, the report found.
US regulators, worried that China would gain access to sensitive US technology, have been taking a harder look at Chinese investment in the US, a shift mandated by a 2018 law.
The two countries have also sparred over US charges that China uses abusive tactics, including forcing foreign companies to hand over trade secrets and outright cybertheft, in its effort to surpass US technological dominance.
US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on about US$360 billion worth of Chinese goods.
The Trump administration and Beijing reached an interim trade agreement in January intended to ease the tension. But the pact was quickly overtaken by the pandemic.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue