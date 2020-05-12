China’s US investment falls to 11-year low

SHIFTING DYNAMIC: China’s direct investment in the US fell from US$5.4 billion in 2018 to US$5 billion last year, and since January, has fallen to US$200 million

AP, WASHINGTON





China’s direct investment in the US fell last year to its lowest level since the Great Recession, even before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of global commerce.

The drop in Beijing’s investment in the US reflected tensions between the two biggest economies and Chinese government restrictions on overseas investment.

A report released on Monday by the National Committee on US-China Relations and the Rhodium Group consultancy showed that China’s direct investment in the US dropped from US$5.4 billion in 2018 to US$5 billion last year, the lowest level since 2009.

Direct investment includes mergers, acquisitions and investments in things such as offices and factories, but not financial investments such as purchases of stocks and bonds.

The report found that Chinese direct investment in the US virtually vanished — to US$200 million — from January to March this year as the pandemic hammered the world economy.

US investment in China ticked up last year — to US$14 billion from US$13 billion in 2018. That increase largely reflected previously announced projects, including Tesla Inc’s factory in Shanghai.

Two-way investment between the US and China fell to a seven-year low, the report found.

US regulators, worried that China would gain access to sensitive US technology, have been taking a harder look at Chinese investment in the US, a shift mandated by a 2018 law.

The two countries have also sparred over US charges that China uses abusive tactics, including forcing foreign companies to hand over trade secrets and outright cybertheft, in its effort to surpass US technological dominance.

US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on about US$360 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The Trump administration and Beijing reached an interim trade agreement in January intended to ease the tension. But the pact was quickly overtaken by the pandemic.