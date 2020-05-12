Taiwan Business Quick Take

EQUITIES

TAIEX tops 11,000 points

The TAIEX yesterday moved sharply higher to close above 11,000 points, as investors were encouraged by a rally on US markets at the end of last week. Buying throughout the session focused on large-cap shares in the bellwether electronics sector, while the financial sector also benefited, as government-led funds were believed to have entered the market, dealers said. The benchmark index closed up 111.84 points, or 1.03 percent, at 11,013.26 on turnover of NT$168.013 billion (US$5.63 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$2.81 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC confirms US talks

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it had been in talks with the US Department of Commerce about building a factory in the US, but said that it had not made a final decision. “We are actively evaluating all the suitable locations, including in the US, but there is no concrete plan yet,” TSMC spokeswoman Nina Kao (高孟華) said in a statement. The discussions were first reported on Sunday by the Wall Street Journal, which said that TSMC had also been talking with Apple Inc, one of its largest customers, about building a factory in the US. TSMC declined to comment on the talks with the iPhone maker.

ELECTRONICS

Capital reduction proposal voted down

Leading industrial motor maker Teco Electric and Machinery Co (東元電機) yesterday said that a proposal by a major institutional investor to reduce the company’s capitalization by 10 percent did not gain approval from its shareholders. Pau Jar Group (寶佳), a New Taipei City-based residential property developer with a 22.27 percent stake in Teco, failed to win shareholders’ approval for its capital reduction proposal when it only secured 37.19 percent of the votes at Teco’s annual general meeting. The meeting did approve amendments to Teco’s corporate charter, cutting the number of board directors and supervisors from 15 to between seven and 11, with 55.52 percent voting in favor of the change, the company said.

AUTOMAKERS

Hua-Chuang buys asset

Hua-Chuang Automobile Information Technical Center Co (華創車電) yesterday said that it had purchased a vehicle technology asset from Dongfeng Yulon Motor Co (東風裕隆) for NT$2.56 billion. Hua-Chuang is a subsidiary of Yulon Group (裕隆集團), while Dongfeng Yulon is a joint venture between Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) and China-based Dongfeng Motor Corp (東風汽車). Hua-Chuang said that it plans to use the “LC platform vehicle technology” asset from Dongfeng Yulon in its development of new-energy vehicles in collaboration with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密). Hua-Chuang and Hon Hai in February announced that they would form a joint venture to develop automobile-related business.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Reserves hit new high

The nation’s reserves rose to a new high at the end of last month, despite the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, making them the world’s fourth-highest, central bank data showed. The nation’s reserves surpassed Saudi Arabia’s as they increased US$1.397 billion month-on-month to US$481.78 billion, the central bank said. The increase was largely the result of increased returns from asset management and the appreciation of non-US dollar currencies, such as the Australian dollar and the yen, the central bank said.