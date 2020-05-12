EQUITIES
TAIEX tops 11,000 points
The TAIEX yesterday moved sharply higher to close above 11,000 points, as investors were encouraged by a rally on US markets at the end of last week. Buying throughout the session focused on large-cap shares in the bellwether electronics sector, while the financial sector also benefited, as government-led funds were believed to have entered the market, dealers said. The benchmark index closed up 111.84 points, or 1.03 percent, at 11,013.26 on turnover of NT$168.013 billion (US$5.63 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$2.81 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
CHIPMAKERS
TSMC confirms US talks
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it had been in talks with the US Department of Commerce about building a factory in the US, but said that it had not made a final decision. “We are actively evaluating all the suitable locations, including in the US, but there is no concrete plan yet,” TSMC spokeswoman Nina Kao (高孟華) said in a statement. The discussions were first reported on Sunday by the Wall Street Journal, which said that TSMC had also been talking with Apple Inc, one of its largest customers, about building a factory in the US. TSMC declined to comment on the talks with the iPhone maker.
ELECTRONICS
Capital reduction proposal voted down
Leading industrial motor maker Teco Electric and Machinery Co (東元電機) yesterday said that a proposal by a major institutional investor to reduce the company’s capitalization by 10 percent did not gain approval from its shareholders. Pau Jar Group (寶佳), a New Taipei City-based residential property developer with a 22.27 percent stake in Teco, failed to win shareholders’ approval for its capital reduction proposal when it only secured 37.19 percent of the votes at Teco’s annual general meeting. The meeting did approve amendments to Teco’s corporate charter, cutting the number of board directors and supervisors from 15 to between seven and 11, with 55.52 percent voting in favor of the change, the company said.
AUTOMAKERS
Hua-Chuang buys asset
Hua-Chuang Automobile Information Technical Center Co (華創車電) yesterday said that it had purchased a vehicle technology asset from Dongfeng Yulon Motor Co (東風裕隆) for NT$2.56 billion. Hua-Chuang is a subsidiary of Yulon Group (裕隆集團), while Dongfeng Yulon is a joint venture between Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) and China-based Dongfeng Motor Corp (東風汽車). Hua-Chuang said that it plans to use the “LC platform vehicle technology” asset from Dongfeng Yulon in its development of new-energy vehicles in collaboration with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密). Hua-Chuang and Hon Hai in February announced that they would form a joint venture to develop automobile-related business.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
Reserves hit new high
The nation’s reserves rose to a new high at the end of last month, despite the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, making them the world’s fourth-highest, central bank data showed. The nation’s reserves surpassed Saudi Arabia’s as they increased US$1.397 billion month-on-month to US$481.78 billion, the central bank said. The increase was largely the result of increased returns from asset management and the appreciation of non-US dollar currencies, such as the Australian dollar and the yen, the central bank said.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue