Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$2.79 billion (US$93.43 million) for last month, or earnings per share of NT$0.36, down 1.3 percent from NT$2.87 billion, or NT$0.37 per share, in April last year.
Revenue shrank 4.9 percent year-on-year to NT$15.72 billion from NT$16.53 billion, mainly because of a reduction in handset sales, global Internet services and telecom services, as well as fewer information communications and technology projects, the nation’s biggest telecom by subscriber base said, adding that it did experience growth in the Internet TV services and Internet value-added services segments.
The company said that it remains optimistic about the second quarter based this year’s financial results so far.
Chunghwa Telecom had 10.99 million mobile subscribers and 2.087 million Internet TV subscribers as of April 30, it said.
Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) posted a net profit of NT$980 million last month, down 6 percent compared with NT$1.05 billion the previous year.
That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.35, down from NT$0.38 per share a year earlier.
The COVID-19 pandemic depressed premium handset sales for subscribers signing new service agreements, leading to a 4.8 percent year-on-year decline in operating profit, the company said.
However, revenue grew 2.4 percent year-on-year to NT$9.91 billion last month from NT$9.68 billion, thanks to a 35 percent increase in revenue contribution from its online retailing subsidiary Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), Taiwan Mobile said.
The company attributed the decline in telecom services revenue to a persistent downtrend in international roaming fees due to travel restrictions and less demand for traditional voice services.
Meanwhile, Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) posted a net profit of NT$712 million for last month, slightly lower than NT$714 million the previous year.
Earnings per share were flat at NT$0.22, the company said.
Revenue shrank 8.9 percent year-on-year to NT$6.14 billion from NT$6.74 billion, as international roaming fees declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue