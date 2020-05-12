Chunghwa Telecom profit hit by lower handset sales

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$2.79 billion (US$93.43 million) for last month, or earnings per share of NT$0.36, down 1.3 percent from NT$2.87 billion, or NT$0.37 per share, in April last year.

Revenue shrank 4.9 percent year-on-year to NT$15.72 billion from NT$16.53 billion, mainly because of a reduction in handset sales, global Internet services and telecom services, as well as fewer information communications and technology projects, the nation’s biggest telecom by subscriber base said, adding that it did experience growth in the Internet TV services and Internet value-added services segments.

The company said that it remains optimistic about the second quarter based this year’s financial results so far.

Chunghwa Telecom had 10.99 million mobile subscribers and 2.087 million Internet TV subscribers as of April 30, it said.

Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) posted a net profit of NT$980 million last month, down 6 percent compared with NT$1.05 billion the previous year.

That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.35, down from NT$0.38 per share a year earlier.

The COVID-19 pandemic depressed premium handset sales for subscribers signing new service agreements, leading to a 4.8 percent year-on-year decline in operating profit, the company said.

However, revenue grew 2.4 percent year-on-year to NT$9.91 billion last month from NT$9.68 billion, thanks to a 35 percent increase in revenue contribution from its online retailing subsidiary Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), Taiwan Mobile said.

The company attributed the decline in telecom services revenue to a persistent downtrend in international roaming fees due to travel restrictions and less demand for traditional voice services.

Meanwhile, Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) posted a net profit of NT$712 million for last month, slightly lower than NT$714 million the previous year.

Earnings per share were flat at NT$0.22, the company said.

Revenue shrank 8.9 percent year-on-year to NT$6.14 billion from NT$6.74 billion, as international roaming fees declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.