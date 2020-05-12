Bill permits death benefits on children under the age of 15

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The legislature’s Finance Committee yesterday passed the first reading of bill to allow life insurance companies to provide funeral benefits to children under the age of 15.

The amendment to the Insurance Act (保險法) would permit life insurance companies to offer funeral payments of up to NT$615,000 (US$20,595) when an insured child dies, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said.

The limit is set at half the amount of the funeral expenses deduction on inheritance tax under the Ministry of Finance’s regulations, FSC Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) told a meeting of the committee.

Life insurance companies currently can underwrite a life insurance policy for a minor under the age of 15, but cannot provide death benefits or compensation until they are at least 15, to prevent “moral hazard” situations occurring in financially desperate households, the commission said.

Life insurers can only return to policyholders, usually the child’s parents, the money they paid on the products if the insured child dies, the commission said.

However, after the Puyuma Express derailment in 2018, some parents who lost their children received less than expected reimbursements from insurers, leaving some people to ask if their insurance policies offered any protection.

Puyuma Express No. 6432 derailed on Oct. 21, 2018, in Yilan County while traveling to Taitung from New Taipei City.

After the revision, life insurance companies would be able to help pay for funeral costs, Koo said.

“But we will still bar them from paying other types of death benefit and have set a limit on the funeral payment due to the moral hazard,” he added.

The amendment would take effect after passing its third reading, and it would only apply to new policies, the commission said.

In related news, the FSC plans to lower life insurance companies’ liability reserve interest rates on policies denominated in New Taiwan and US dollars on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve and the central bank cut rates in March, Koo said.

Insurance companies use liability reserve interest rates, also known as discount rates, to estimate their liabilities, and an increase in liability reserve interest rates leads to higher policy premiums, the commission said.