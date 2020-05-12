CTBC says rate cuts harm its profitability

TAKING A LOSS: CTBC Bank said that it was negotiating with Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading to minimize losses from a US$90 million loan after it filed for bankruptcy

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) yesterday said that interest rate cuts by the central bank and the US Federal Reserve in March would drive down the firm’s net interest margin (NIM) by 7 to 8 basis points to 1.42 percent this year in the worst-case scenario.

Its NIM — a critical gauge of profitability that measures the difference between interest income and interest paid out — was 1.49 percent at the end of March, 2 basis points higher than 1.47 percent a quarter earlier, the company told an investors’ conference.

The pickup in NIM came as foreign currency deposit rates dropped more than the decrease in foreign currency lending rates in the quarter.

However, with rate cuts of 150 basis points in the US and 25 in Taiwan, the company’s NIM is to start retreating in the second quarter and continue dropping in the second half of this year, CTBC Financial head of financial management Chiu Ya-ling (邱雅玲) said.

The company’s banking arm, CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), resets rates on floating-rate loans every month or every three months, but it resets deposit rates much less frequently, as half of its deposits are certificates of deposit, Chiu said.

CTBC Financial’s net profit rose 9.8 percent annually to NT$12.16 billion (US$407.22 million) in the first quarter, with earnings per share of NT$0.62, corporate data showed.

The 9.8 percent annual increase in earnings was mainly driven by Taiwan Life Insurance Co's (台灣人壽保險) contribution. The life insurance unit reported strong earnings growth of 53 percent in the first quarter thanks to its investment income growth of 21 percent, company data showed.

Commenting on the global macroeconomic situation, CTBC Financial president Daniel Wu (吳一揆) said that a negative interest rate environment was unlikely in the US this year.

However, the falling rates still made it more challenging for life insurers to invest overseas, he added.

Separately, CTBC Bank said it would continue negotiating with Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd (興隆貿易) to minimize its losses after the firm late last month filed for bankruptcy protection to restructure debts of almost US$4 billion.

“Our preliminary evaluation was that the net worth of Hin Leong’s subsidiaries and company founder Lim Oon Kuin (林恩強) totaled half of its debt,” Chiu said.

CTBC Bank, which lent US$90 million to Hin Leong, would write off half of the loan by the end of next month and decide later whether to write off the rest, depending on the outcome of negotiations, Chiu said, adding that in the worst scenario it would lose all of the loan.

CTBC Bank’s Singapore branch was its fastest-growing unit in Southeast Asia last year, with lending expanding to NT$100 billion, 25 percent higher than five years earlier, she said.