Formosa International Hotels Corp (FIH, 晶華國際酒店集團) and FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) managed to stay in the black despite losses in the first quarter as the COVID-19 epidemic choked off foreign tourist arrivals.
FIH — which operates the Regent Taipei (晶華酒店), the Silks Place (晶英酒店) and Just Sleep Hotel & Resort (捷絲旅) — reported NT$147.73 million (US$4.94 million) in net income, a 50.73 percent plunge from a year ago. That translated into earnings of NT$1.16 per share, compared with NT$2.37 a year earlier.
The poor performance was due to a freeze in business travel and banquet cancelations or postponements, FIH said on Wednesday.
However, several promotions, including drastic room rate discounts, helped it to stay in the black, while its affiliate, Domino’s Pizza Taiwan, also lent support, it said.
FDC International — which runs the Fleur de Chine Hotel (雲品溫泉酒店), the Palais de Chine (君品酒店) and several independent banquet facilities — saw a diminished profit of NT$7.44 million, a 90 percent drop from the same time last year, it reported on Friday.
Earnings per share fell to NT$0.11, from NT$1.16 a year ago.
FDC said that the pandemic was to blame, but it is standing by a policy of no furloughs or pay cuts.
The worst is likely over as there have been days with no confirmed cases in Taiwan, while dining interest has gained momentum, it said.
