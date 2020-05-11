Fuel makes biggest price jump in eight years: CPC data

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s two major fuel suppliers yesterday announced the biggest price hikes in eight years, saying that gasoline and diesel prices would increase by NT$2 and NT$2.2 per liter respectively.

Effective today, prices at the pumps of state-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) are to rise to NT$18.2, NT$19.7 and NT$21.7 for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to cost NT$15.4 per liter, the company said.

Based on an agreement reached in the middle of last month, OPEC nations and their allies began to cut oil production this month, which has contributed to the rise in fuel prices, CPC said.

Another factor in the recovery in oil prices has been the gradual stabilization of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US and Europe, it said.

This week’s price hike is the largest since April 2012, when CPC raised its prices by NT$2.3, NT$3.1 and NT$3.6 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, and NT$3.2 per liter for premium diesel, its data show.

After adjustments, prices at Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) stations are to be NT$18.2, NT$19.6 and NT$21.7 for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, and premium diesel is to cost NT$15.2 per liter.