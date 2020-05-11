Taiwan’s two major fuel suppliers yesterday announced the biggest price hikes in eight years, saying that gasoline and diesel prices would increase by NT$2 and NT$2.2 per liter respectively.
Effective today, prices at the pumps of state-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) are to rise to NT$18.2, NT$19.7 and NT$21.7 for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to cost NT$15.4 per liter, the company said.
Based on an agreement reached in the middle of last month, OPEC nations and their allies began to cut oil production this month, which has contributed to the rise in fuel prices, CPC said.
Another factor in the recovery in oil prices has been the gradual stabilization of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US and Europe, it said.
This week’s price hike is the largest since April 2012, when CPC raised its prices by NT$2.3, NT$3.1 and NT$3.6 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, and NT$3.2 per liter for premium diesel, its data show.
After adjustments, prices at Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) stations are to be NT$18.2, NT$19.6 and NT$21.7 for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, and premium diesel is to cost NT$15.2 per liter.
Citigroup Inc yesterday announced that Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) president Christie Chang (張聖心) would take on an additional role as Citi’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) corporate banking chairwoman. In the expanded role, Chang would further leverage her outstanding leadership, rich business experience and the longstanding relationships built with heavyweight clients to help expand Citi’s regional corporate banking business, the group said. “We look forward to the new leadership building on the strong relationships we have across the region with corporates, financials and public-sector clients, and the 95 percent of the Fortune 500 who bank across the region,” Citi Asia-Pacific head of banking, capital markets
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s No. 3 multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) supplier, yesterday reported a 2.63-fold sequential growth in net profit last quarter, as rising demand for high-capacity passive components used in 5G smartphones, servers and computers boosted gross margin. The company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter, given growing demand for 5G-related applications, work-from-home and online learning trends, as many countries around the world have implemented lockdowns and containment measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Yageo said it is boosting capacity utilization from 50 percent last year to cope with rising customer demand. Supply of passive components has
MEDIA REPORTS: The company said that reports about massive layoffs or unpaid leave programs due to falling orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic were not true Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, yesterday said that its production sites in China are running normally and denied that it had put large numbers of workers on furlough. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), was responding to reports in Chinese and Hong Kong media that it has asked some workers at its Shenzhen complex to take unpaid leave because of orders falling sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese-language Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong, Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) affiliate QQ.com and other media said that Hon Hai on Friday started