Lite-On makes labor adjustments

REPORTED LAYOFFS: Media reports said that the manufacturer had unexpectedly closed its industrial automation division, cutting more than 100 jobs with it

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Electronic component maker Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) on Saturday said that its staff performance adjustments contribute to labor productivity and it periodically evaluates performance to optimize internal organization.

The company made the remark in response to local media reports that it unexpectedly closed its loss-making industrial automation division, cutting more than 100 jobs.

The reports said the business had been negatively affected by the US-China trade dispute since last year and was especially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shutdown is part of Lite-On’s efforts to streamline and readjust its organization for better growth prospects, the reports said.

Lite-On did not mention the reported job cuts in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing.

The company is committed to sustainable operations, while continuously launching competitive new products and optimizing its product portfolio, the filing said.

“In response to changes in the business environment, Lite-On makes necessary organizational adjustments and enhances its core competitiveness,” the company said. “Efforts toward sustainable operations are made in compliance with laws and regulations, which is unrelated to the media coverage.”

Lite-On on April 29 said that earnings improved to NT$0.68 per share in the first quarter, its best quarterly result in nearly two years, despite headwinds from a smaller sales scale and difficulties in supply chain management amid the pandemic.

The company at that time forecast an 18 percent sequential increase in sales this quarter on the back of strong demand from cloud computing, notebook computers, 5G and artificial intelligence of things businesses, but stopped short of commenting on its industrial automation business.

However, several industrial automation component makers reported improvements in sales last month due to better capacity utilization rates and some demand recovery from the US and Europe, boding well for their revenue performance this quarter, analysts said.

Linear-motion component supplier Hiwin Technologies Co’s (上銀科技) revenue last month rose 28 percent from the previous month to NT$1.75 billion (US$58.5 million) on rush orders, while its local peer TBI Motion Technology Co (全球傳動) posted a 3.73 percent decrease in revenue to NT$241.85 million and ChiefTek Precision Corp (直得科技) saw sales grow 9 percent month-on-month to NT$130.38 million.

Pneumatic parts maker Airtac International Group (亞德客) again reported record-high revenue of NT$1.96 billion for last month, while Taiwan Chelic Corp Ltd (台灣氣立) reported revenue of NT$158.63 million, its highest in 21 months.