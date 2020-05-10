NT dollar advances, greenback rises due to job losses report

Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters





The New Taiwan dollar on Friday gained against the US dollar, rising NT$0.048 to close at NT$29.902, but sliding 0.3 percent from NT$29.802 on April 30.

Turnover totaled US$711 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day’s high of NT$29.930 and moved to a low of NT$29.836 before rebounding.

Elsewhere on Friday, the US dollar rose after data showed that the world’s largest economy last month lost fewer jobs than expected on fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The greenback was on track to post its largest weekly gain versus the euro in more than a month, although that was more related to the European single currency concerning the European Central Bank’s asset purchases.

The US dollar was also on track for its best weekly performance against the Swiss franc.

Friday’s data showed that US job losses last month hit 20.5 million, compared with expectations of 22 million.

The unemployment rate was 14.7 percent, less than the market forecast of 16 percent, the data showed.

“This economic skid is so severe, does it really make much of a difference between a 20.5 million jobs lost and 22 million?” Bannockburn Global Forex LLC chief market strategist Marc Chandler said in New York.

“It doesn’t really change anything. The market has rightly shrugged it off,” he added.

In mid-morning trading, the US dollar rose 0.3 percent against the yen to ￥106.57, while the euro was flat against the US dollar at US$1.0827.

As a result, the US dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 99.824.

Risk appetite was broadly higher on the day, with US stocks and US Treasury yields higher.

“These [jobs] numbers happened quickly, it was a result of government shutdowns, not because of a prolonged 12 years of depression,” Prudential Financial Inc chief market strategist Quincy Krosby said in New Jersey.

“To counter that, it is important to see the attempt to open the economy and that is what the market is focused on, as opposed to the dismal implications of these numbers,” Krosby added.