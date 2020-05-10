European equities rise on US-China talks, earnings

Reuters





European shares on Friday closed higher, clocking weekly gains as signs of improving US-China relations provided a fresh dose of optimism for investors counting on the easing of lockdowns to spark a recovery in global growth.

Dialogue between US and Chinese officials over their “phase one” trade deal soothed investor concern about a renewed trade spat.

The pan-European STOXX 600 on Friday rose 3.06 points, or 0.9 percent, to 341.04, gaining 1.1 percent from a close of 337.39 on May 1.

Automaker stocks, which rely heavily on China as a market and a production hub, led gains for the day, rising nearly 3 percent.

Strong earnings also helped, with ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, adding 3.6 percent as it posted first-quarter pretax earnings that beat market expectations.

Siemens AG rose 4.8 percent after the German industrial company announced cost-cutting plans to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic following an 18 percent drop in industrial profit in the second quarter.

In Frankfurt, Germany, the DAX on Friday rose 145.2 points, or 1.4 percent, to 10,904.48, notching a 0.4 percent increase from a close of 10,861.64 on April 30.

In Paris, the CAC 40 on Friday gained 48.20 points, or 1.1 percent, to close at 4,549.64, but shed 0.5 percent from 4,572.18 on April 30.

London’s FTSE 100 on Thursday closed up 82.22 points, or 1.4 percent, at 5,935.98, jumping 3 percent in a holiday-shortened trading week from 5,763.06 on May 1.

A series of better-than-expected earnings reports helped distract investors from a continued stream of weak economic readings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lifting the STOXX 600.

Basic resources stocks were the best weekly performers among the European subindices, as optimism over the gradual reopening of economies and robust Chinese trade data pushed up commodity prices.

On the other hand, bank stocks lagged most of their peers for the week, as growing discord between Germany and the European Central Bank (ECB) cast doubts over certain ECB asset purchasing programs.

For example, Italy depends heavily on one of the programs to keep borrowing costs down. With the country set for its worst post-World War II recession, its lenders face a surge in bankruptcies.

The country’s bank-heavy index lost 1.5 percent for the week, as markets await decisions from rating agencies DBRS Morningstar and Moody’s Investors Service on Italy’s sovereign debt.

“As we do not expect a downgrade by Moody’s, the likelihood is that we will see a solid start on Monday,” UniCredit SpA analysts wrote in a note.

“Nevertheless, investor concerns about a possible cut to below investment grade by one rating agency are likely to persist in the coming quarter,” they added.

German military equipment and auto parts group Rheinmetall AG ended largely flat after it forecast significantly lower sales and profits this year due to the pandemic.

Norwegian insurer Storebrand ASA shed 2.9 percent after Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded the stock to “reduce.”

