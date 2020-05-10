Wall Street on Friday doubled down on its bet that the worst of the recession has passed, sending stocks higher again despite another historic, crushing report on the US job market.
Stocks worldwide were already rising before the US government gave its monthly jobs report, in part on hopes that the US and China would not restart their trade war.
After the report showed that employers last month cut a record-busting 20.5 million jobs, the gains actually accelerated.
While the number is a nightmare, it was slightly less than the 21 million that economists told markets to brace for. More importantly, investors are betting that they will not see another report that bad again, because the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits has slowly declined in the past five weeks.
Instead of looking backward at last month’s job losses, some investors focused instead on the prospect of growth resuming later this year.
They bought stocks of retailers that laid out plans to reopen in the coming weeks, energy companies that would benefit as people start driving again and banks that might skirt the worst-case avalanche of loan defaults.
“Equity investors are looking for that hope in the third and fourth quarter of this year,” Verdence Capital Advisors director of portfolio strategy Megan Horneman said. “That’s what this optimism is about.”
The S&P 500 on Friday rose 48.61 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,929.80 for its fourth gain in the past five days and it closed out its first winning week in the past three, jumping 3.5 percent from a close of 2,830.71 on May 1.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday added 455.43 points, or 1.9 percent, to 24,331.32, a 2.6 percent increase from 23,723.69 a week earlier.
The NASDAQ Composite on Friday rose 141.66 points, or 1.6 percent, to 9,121.32, surging 6 percent from a close of 8,604.95 a week earlier.
After losing one-third of its value in a little more than a month on worries about a severe recession, the S&P 500 has since charged higher to recover more than half of its loss.
The rally started after the US Federal Reserve and the US Congress pledged trillions of US dollars to prop up the US economy through the downturn.
More recently, even as horrific data confirmed that the recession fears were correct, investors have pushed stocks higher as countries and many US states laid out plans to relax restrictions on businesses meant to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, many analysts have been skeptical of the rally, saying that the US economy likely would not recover nearly as vigorously and quickly as the stock market.
Friday’s jobs report showed that the unemployment rate climbed to its highest level since the Great Depression.
If reopening economies lead to a renewed surge in infections, business shutdowns could again sweep the world quickly.
As most economic reports are so backward looking, Horneman said that she is focusing on things such as passenger traffic at airports and Open Table restaurant reservations to get a sense of how quickly the US economy can recover.
“In some aspects, investors are starting to look at it as the worst is behind us,” Allianz Investment Management LLC senior investment strategist Charlie Ripley said.
Companies whose profits are usually most closely tied to the strength of the economy led the market higher.
Energy producers in the S&P 500 jumped 4.3 percent for the biggest gain of the 11 sectors that make up the index. Industrial companies and financial stocks were also stronger than the rest of the market.
The trio were the hardest-hit sectors earlier in the year on worries about the coming recession, which would cause demand for their products to vanish and saddle banks with bad loans.
Smaller stocks also rose more than the rest of the market, an indication that investors expect stronger growth ahead.
Small-cap stocks have historically sunk more than their bigger rivals heading into downturns, in part because of their more limited financial strength, but rebounded harder in anticipation of recoveries.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks on Friday picked up 46.71 points, or 3.6 percent, to end at 1,329.64, a 5.5 percent leap from 1,260.48 on May 1. Its 3.6 percent gain was more than double those of the big-stock indices.
Stocks early on Friday got off to a strong start after a Chinese state media report said that top US and Chinese trade negotiators talked via telephone and were working to implement a trade deal.
That helped calm building concerns that tensions between the world’s largest economies might flare up again. The last thing investors want is another round of punishing tit-for-tat tariffs dragging even more on an economy already sliding into a severe recession.
In another sign of less pessimism in the market, the yield on the 10-year IS Treasury note rose from 0.63 percent late on Thursday to 0.68 percent. That yield tends to move with investors’ expectations for the economy and inflation.
Additional reporting by staff writer
