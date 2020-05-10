In Dubai’s ritzy Marina district, white yachts are tethered to docks, standing idle — like many companies behind a luxury lifestyle industry battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The boardwalks that snake around the precinct’s artificial bays and canals, once packed with tourists, mostly from China, Russia and Britain, are now deserted.
“Nearly 95 percent, if not 100 percent, of turnover has been lost,” the manager of a yacht charter company told reporters.
Photo: AFP
When the United Arab Emirates (UAE) halted all commercial flights and enforced a strict curfew to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, fishing trips and sightseeing excursions dried up “without warning,” the young Frenchman said.
Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, lacks the oil wealth of its neighbors.
However, it has the most diversified economy in the Persian Gulf, building a reputation as a financial, commercial and tourism hub that draws about 16 million visitors per year.
The cosmopolitan city-state’s services sector is fueled by hundreds of thousands of foreigners, ranging from the super-rich to low-income migrant workers behind the scenes of the high life.
Together, they have helped create and operate a city packed with gleaming office districts, as well as megamalls, luxury resorts and tourist attractions, such as an indoor ski slope and a bar on the 124th floor of the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa.
While the UAE has recorded more than 15,000 COVID-19 infections and 146 deaths, some lockdown measures have been lifted and many business have reopened.
However, for employers and employees, uncertainty remains.
The yacht manager said that his firm has been allowed to restart limited services, but there was “very little demand.”
Many residents are too nervous to emerge from their homes and it is the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, when daily life tends to slow down, he said.
“At this rate, we can hold out until the end of the year or beginning of January,” he told reporters.
The Frenchman, who asked not to be named, said that the company has lost up to US$80,000 since the crisis began.
Employees had received 50 percent of their salaries in March and were asked to take unpaid leave last month.
Capital Economics Ltd said that with high debt, a struggling real-estate sector, rising competition from neighbors and an economy already in difficulties, Dubai is particularly exposed to the fallout from the pandemic.
“Governments around the world, including Dubai’s, have imposed draconian social distancing measures and travel restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus,” it said.
“Dubai is the most vulnerable of the economies in the Middle East and North Africa to the economic damage from such measures,” it added.
While the whole services sector, which makes up about 80 percent of Dubai’s economy, would be hit, tourism, wholesale and retail trade would be worst affected, Capital Economics economist James Swanston said.
“We estimated that if measures of social distancing and travel restrictions are in place for three to four months that this would knock around 5 to 6 percent off GDP at least this year,” he told reporters.
The UAE has announced a US$70 billion stimulus package and other measures to support the economy, including tax relief and exemption from fees, while allowing businesses to lay off foreign employees, reduce wages or impose unpaid leave.
Among those at risk is Lila, a Nepalese employee of one of the multitude of cleaning services companies that drop off uniformed women to homes and businesses across Dubai in minibuses.
The 23-year-old arrived in Dubai just before the pandemic broke out, recruited — at a fee — by a company that provides cleaners to people’s homes with the click of an app.
Already, some of Lila’s colleagues have been fired and are waiting to go back to their home countries, mostly in Asia.
“They will not dismiss me because I’m new,” she told reporters, adding that she needs to repay money she owes the agency, which would take time on her modest monthly wage of 1,500 dirhams (US$408).
Migrant-Rights.org associate editor Vani Saraswathi said that in the UAE, like most Persian Gulf countries, struggling businesses pass on the liability first and foremost to lower-income workers.
“What measures will these states put in place to prevent further distressing workers?” she asked.
Citigroup Inc yesterday announced that Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) president Christie Chang (張聖心) would take on an additional role as Citi’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) corporate banking chairwoman. In the expanded role, Chang would further leverage her outstanding leadership, rich business experience and the longstanding relationships built with heavyweight clients to help expand Citi’s regional corporate banking business, the group said. “We look forward to the new leadership building on the strong relationships we have across the region with corporates, financials and public-sector clients, and the 95 percent of the Fortune 500 who bank across the region,” Citi Asia-Pacific head of banking, capital markets
King Steel Machinery Co (鉅鋼機械), Siemens Ltd Taiwan and RuhYih Automation Co (如億自動化) on Thursday last week signed a memorandum of understanding in Taichung, aiming to foster knowledge exchange and technology sharing, while developing comprehensive digital integration and smart production solutions for local industry. King Steel, based in Taichung, is the world’s largest ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam injection molding machine manufacturer, while Siemens Digital Industries is an innovator and technology leader in industrial automation and digitization, and RuhYih Automation, also based in Taichung, is an expert in control system integration technology. The three companies hope that the strategic partnership will enable them
Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電) was granted more time by a US appeals court to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement related to price fixing in optical disk drives. A panel of three federal judges in New Orleans on Thursday temporarily halted enforcement proceedings against Taiwan-based Quanta a day after a trial judge in Houston, Texas, refused to alter his Friday deadline for the handover. The company faced a fine of US$50,000 for each day that it was late in complying. Quanta said that it is caught in a coronavirus catch-22 because the
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s No. 3 multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) supplier, yesterday reported a 2.63-fold sequential growth in net profit last quarter, as rising demand for high-capacity passive components used in 5G smartphones, servers and computers boosted gross margin. The company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter, given growing demand for 5G-related applications, work-from-home and online learning trends, as many countries around the world have implemented lockdowns and containment measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Yageo said it is boosting capacity utilization from 50 percent last year to cope with rising customer demand. Supply of passive components has