AUTOMAKERS

Tesla looks to reopen plant

Tesla Inc was planning to reopen its sole US plant as soon as yesterday after California’s governor allowed manufacturers to resume operations. The company was aiming to restart the factory yesterday afternoon, chief executive officer Elon Musk told staff on Thursday in an e-mail. The plant in Fremont, California, has been idled since March 23 due to shutdowns aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19. California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday said that he would let manufacturers in some parts of the state resume operations yesterday, while Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer cleared the way for them to reopen on Monday. The implications of the announcements are clear for Detroit, Michigan, with General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV having a green light to restart North American plants on May 18. Tesla’s position was murkier, with California allowing counties to remain more restrictive and potentially block Musk from reopening his plant.

AUTOMAKERS

GM sells US$4bn of bonds

General Motors Co (GM) sold US$4 billion of bonds in its latest move to shore up liquidity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The automaker offered junk-like yields on a three-part sale in an effort to maintain investment-grade ratings. The longest portion, a seven-year security, yields 6.35 percentage points above US Treasuries, after initially discussing about 7 percentage points, a person said, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. GM is barely hanging onto its investment-grade ratings as shutdowns plague the auto industry, and travel more broadly. Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded GM one notch to “BBB-” with a stable outlook, noting that while the company’s credit profile would remain weak in the shutdown, it should be able to avoid junk status once the worst of the pandemic has passed.

BANKING

ING beats forecasts

ING Groep NV posted a 36 percent fall in first-quarter pretax earnings that beat forecasts as the Netherlands’ largest bank booked higher loan loss provisions, but retail operations held up well. Earnings fell to 1.02 billion euros (US$1.11 billion) from 1.58 billion euros, but easily beat the 549 million euros forecast by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. ING cautioned that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic escalated through March. It took 661 million euros in loan loss provisions, up from 207 million a year earlier. They reflected a mix of existing and new problem loans for medium-sized and large customers, ING said. About 206 million euros in provisions stemmed from generally worsening economic conditions, while 41 million euros in provisions on its US loan book were linked to falling crude oil prices.

GERMANY

Trade surplus shrinks

Exports plunged 11.8 percent in March, their worst month-on-month fall since the nation’s 1990 reunification, statistics authority Destatis said yesterday. The data illustrated the first monthly impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Europe’s biggest economy. The drop was far steeper than a 5 percent forecast by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. About 108.9 billion euros of goods were sold abroad, while the nation bought 91.6 billion euros of imports — down 5.1 percent month-on-month. The bigger plunge in exports than imports reduced the nation’s trade surplus to 17.4 billion euros, compared with 22.3 billion euros the previous year.