AUTOMAKERS
Tesla looks to reopen plant
Tesla Inc was planning to reopen its sole US plant as soon as yesterday after California’s governor allowed manufacturers to resume operations. The company was aiming to restart the factory yesterday afternoon, chief executive officer Elon Musk told staff on Thursday in an e-mail. The plant in Fremont, California, has been idled since March 23 due to shutdowns aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19. California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday said that he would let manufacturers in some parts of the state resume operations yesterday, while Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer cleared the way for them to reopen on Monday. The implications of the announcements are clear for Detroit, Michigan, with General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV having a green light to restart North American plants on May 18. Tesla’s position was murkier, with California allowing counties to remain more restrictive and potentially block Musk from reopening his plant.
GM sells US$4bn of bonds
General Motors Co (GM) sold US$4 billion of bonds in its latest move to shore up liquidity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The automaker offered junk-like yields on a three-part sale in an effort to maintain investment-grade ratings. The longest portion, a seven-year security, yields 6.35 percentage points above US Treasuries, after initially discussing about 7 percentage points, a person said, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. GM is barely hanging onto its investment-grade ratings as shutdowns plague the auto industry, and travel more broadly. Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded GM one notch to “BBB-” with a stable outlook, noting that while the company’s credit profile would remain weak in the shutdown, it should be able to avoid junk status once the worst of the pandemic has passed.
BANKING
ING beats forecasts
ING Groep NV posted a 36 percent fall in first-quarter pretax earnings that beat forecasts as the Netherlands’ largest bank booked higher loan loss provisions, but retail operations held up well. Earnings fell to 1.02 billion euros (US$1.11 billion) from 1.58 billion euros, but easily beat the 549 million euros forecast by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. ING cautioned that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic escalated through March. It took 661 million euros in loan loss provisions, up from 207 million a year earlier. They reflected a mix of existing and new problem loans for medium-sized and large customers, ING said. About 206 million euros in provisions stemmed from generally worsening economic conditions, while 41 million euros in provisions on its US loan book were linked to falling crude oil prices.
GERMANY
Trade surplus shrinks
Exports plunged 11.8 percent in March, their worst month-on-month fall since the nation’s 1990 reunification, statistics authority Destatis said yesterday. The data illustrated the first monthly impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Europe’s biggest economy. The drop was far steeper than a 5 percent forecast by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. About 108.9 billion euros of goods were sold abroad, while the nation bought 91.6 billion euros of imports — down 5.1 percent month-on-month. The bigger plunge in exports than imports reduced the nation’s trade surplus to 17.4 billion euros, compared with 22.3 billion euros the previous year.
Citigroup Inc yesterday announced that Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) president Christie Chang (張聖心) would take on an additional role as Citi’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) corporate banking chairwoman. In the expanded role, Chang would further leverage her outstanding leadership, rich business experience and the longstanding relationships built with heavyweight clients to help expand Citi’s regional corporate banking business, the group said. “We look forward to the new leadership building on the strong relationships we have across the region with corporates, financials and public-sector clients, and the 95 percent of the Fortune 500 who bank across the region,” Citi Asia-Pacific head of banking, capital markets
King Steel Machinery Co (鉅鋼機械), Siemens Ltd Taiwan and RuhYih Automation Co (如億自動化) on Thursday last week signed a memorandum of understanding in Taichung, aiming to foster knowledge exchange and technology sharing, while developing comprehensive digital integration and smart production solutions for local industry. King Steel, based in Taichung, is the world’s largest ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam injection molding machine manufacturer, while Siemens Digital Industries is an innovator and technology leader in industrial automation and digitization, and RuhYih Automation, also based in Taichung, is an expert in control system integration technology. The three companies hope that the strategic partnership will enable them
Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電) was granted more time by a US appeals court to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement related to price fixing in optical disk drives. A panel of three federal judges in New Orleans on Thursday temporarily halted enforcement proceedings against Taiwan-based Quanta a day after a trial judge in Houston, Texas, refused to alter his Friday deadline for the handover. The company faced a fine of US$50,000 for each day that it was late in complying. Quanta said that it is caught in a coronavirus catch-22 because the
With meat-processing workers falling victim to COVID-19, shuttering plants and slowing supply, Americans are starting to see poorly stocked aisles where once beef and pork were plentiful. At the same time, the link between industrial meat production and deadly human viruses has become more widely understood. The global crisis, in other words, is turning into a big opportunity for the plant-based protein sector. Beyond Meat Inc, one of the bigger names in food technology, last month saw its shares jump 49 percent. Meanwhile, venture capitalists have been pouring money into smaller companies, some focused on lab-grown meat analogues as well as