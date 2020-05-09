The IMF says that the global economic outlook has worsened since its latest forecast three weeks ago and the world can expect more waves of financial market turbulence.
Developing nations’ external financing needs probably would be far above the US$2.5 trillion that the fund previously projected, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Thursday in a Webcast hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations.
The fund would need all of its US$1 trillion in lending resources and would not be shy about telling nations how much support is needed, Gopinath said.
“We know this crisis isn’t going away anytime soon,” Gopinath said. “Things can get worse. The health crisis has not been solved.”
The IMF said in its World Economic Outlook report on April 14 that global GDP would decline 3 percent this year. That baseline scenario assumed that the pandemic fades in the second half of this year and that containment measures can be gradually wound down, a scenario that looks less likely Gopinath said.
The IMF’s outlook also sketched out three alternative scenarios in which COVID-19 lasted longer than expected, returned next year, or both.
A lengthier pandemic would wipe 3 percent off GDP this year compared with the baseline, while protraction plus a resumption next year would mean 8 percent less output than projected next year, the IMF said.
On the same Webcast, Harvard University professor Kenneth Rogoff, one of Gopinath’s predecessors at the IMF, said that some nations would face a solvency crisis and would need debt write-downs rather than just postponement of payments.
Citigroup Inc yesterday announced that Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) president Christie Chang (張聖心) would take on an additional role as Citi’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) corporate banking chairwoman. In the expanded role, Chang would further leverage her outstanding leadership, rich business experience and the longstanding relationships built with heavyweight clients to help expand Citi’s regional corporate banking business, the group said. “We look forward to the new leadership building on the strong relationships we have across the region with corporates, financials and public-sector clients, and the 95 percent of the Fortune 500 who bank across the region,” Citi Asia-Pacific head of banking, capital markets
King Steel Machinery Co (鉅鋼機械), Siemens Ltd Taiwan and RuhYih Automation Co (如億自動化) on Thursday last week signed a memorandum of understanding in Taichung, aiming to foster knowledge exchange and technology sharing, while developing comprehensive digital integration and smart production solutions for local industry. King Steel, based in Taichung, is the world’s largest ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam injection molding machine manufacturer, while Siemens Digital Industries is an innovator and technology leader in industrial automation and digitization, and RuhYih Automation, also based in Taichung, is an expert in control system integration technology. The three companies hope that the strategic partnership will enable them
Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電) was granted more time by a US appeals court to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement related to price fixing in optical disk drives. A panel of three federal judges in New Orleans on Thursday temporarily halted enforcement proceedings against Taiwan-based Quanta a day after a trial judge in Houston, Texas, refused to alter his Friday deadline for the handover. The company faced a fine of US$50,000 for each day that it was late in complying. Quanta said that it is caught in a coronavirus catch-22 because the
With meat-processing workers falling victim to COVID-19, shuttering plants and slowing supply, Americans are starting to see poorly stocked aisles where once beef and pork were plentiful. At the same time, the link between industrial meat production and deadly human viruses has become more widely understood. The global crisis, in other words, is turning into a big opportunity for the plant-based protein sector. Beyond Meat Inc, one of the bigger names in food technology, last month saw its shares jump 49 percent. Meanwhile, venture capitalists have been pouring money into smaller companies, some focused on lab-grown meat analogues as well as