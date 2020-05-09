IMF says economic outlook worse than its latest forecast

The IMF says that the global economic outlook has worsened since its latest forecast three weeks ago and the world can expect more waves of financial market turbulence.

Developing nations’ external financing needs probably would be far above the US$2.5 trillion that the fund previously projected, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Thursday in a Webcast hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations.

The fund would need all of its US$1 trillion in lending resources and would not be shy about telling nations how much support is needed, Gopinath said.

“We know this crisis isn’t going away anytime soon,” Gopinath said. “Things can get worse. The health crisis has not been solved.”

The IMF said in its World Economic Outlook report on April 14 that global GDP would decline 3 percent this year. That baseline scenario assumed that the pandemic fades in the second half of this year and that containment measures can be gradually wound down, a scenario that looks less likely Gopinath said.

The IMF’s outlook also sketched out three alternative scenarios in which COVID-19 lasted longer than expected, returned next year, or both.

A lengthier pandemic would wipe 3 percent off GDP this year compared with the baseline, while protraction plus a resumption next year would mean 8 percent less output than projected next year, the IMF said.

On the same Webcast, Harvard University professor Kenneth Rogoff, one of Gopinath’s predecessors at the IMF, said that some nations would face a solvency crisis and would need debt write-downs rather than just postponement of payments.