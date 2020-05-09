Australia’s central bank yesterday forecast that the nation is facing its biggest economic contraction on record, saying that it is committed to supporting jobs and incomes as the government announced plans to relax COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions by July.
In its quarterly statement on monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia forecast that the A$2 trillion (US$1.3 trillion) economy would shrink by 10 percent in the first half of the year, marking the first recession in three decades.
Australia has seen a rapid spike in the number of COVID-19 cases from less than 100 in March to more than 6,900.
In a bid to contain the spread, it closed borders, and announced strict mobility and social distancing curbs, prompting many businesses to close down and announce massive layoffs.
To support activity, the central bank cut interest rates to a record low 0.25 percent in an emergency meeting in March, and launched an unlimited quantitative easing program to keep borrowing costs low for banks and consumers.
The Australian government estimates the shutdowns have cost the economy A$4 billion a week, and has pledged to spend billions of dollars to support growth and jobs.
Despite the aggressive monetary and fiscal support, the central bank expects annual GDP to shrink 6 percent this year, and the unemployment rate to reach 10 percent by next month and remain at about 7.5 percent through next year.
Consumer prices are expected to turn negative before returning to modest inflation by the end of the year.
The central bank said that the speed and timing of the economic recovery is very uncertain beyond the next few months.
Indeed, Australia’s banks have deferred payments on at least A$200 billion of loans, reflecting the financial pain felt by businesses and individuals, a banking body said yesterday.
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said that it was “possible to contemplate an upside scenario where most domestic restrictions on activity are relaxed a little sooner and the economy recovers somewhat faster than in the baseline scenario.”
With fewer than 20 new infections per day being reported, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday announced a three-stage plan to fully reopen the economy by July if the coronavirus remains contained.
“We cannot allow our fear of going backwards from stopping us from going forwards,” Morrison said at a news conference.
The central bank’s baseline scenario for unemployment to stay at 7.5 percent and underlying inflation to undershoot its medium-term 2 percent to 3 percent target suggests that the cash rate would remain at a record low for some time.
Meanwhile, some economists said that the central bank’s forecast of a GDP rebound next year is optimistic.
“We are more cautious around the recovery amid higher unemployment, a paring back in income support and assistance by end September, lower net migration, and numerous structural headwinds — elevated household debt, low productivity, and stagnant wages,” RBC Capital Markets senior economist Su-lin Ong said. “We also wonder what the ‘new normal’ post COVID-19 looks like, including more permanent changes in expenditure and saving.”
Citigroup Inc yesterday announced that Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) president Christie Chang (張聖心) would take on an additional role as Citi’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) corporate banking chairwoman. In the expanded role, Chang would further leverage her outstanding leadership, rich business experience and the longstanding relationships built with heavyweight clients to help expand Citi’s regional corporate banking business, the group said. “We look forward to the new leadership building on the strong relationships we have across the region with corporates, financials and public-sector clients, and the 95 percent of the Fortune 500 who bank across the region,” Citi Asia-Pacific head of banking, capital markets
King Steel Machinery Co (鉅鋼機械), Siemens Ltd Taiwan and RuhYih Automation Co (如億自動化) on Thursday last week signed a memorandum of understanding in Taichung, aiming to foster knowledge exchange and technology sharing, while developing comprehensive digital integration and smart production solutions for local industry. King Steel, based in Taichung, is the world’s largest ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam injection molding machine manufacturer, while Siemens Digital Industries is an innovator and technology leader in industrial automation and digitization, and RuhYih Automation, also based in Taichung, is an expert in control system integration technology. The three companies hope that the strategic partnership will enable them
Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電) was granted more time by a US appeals court to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement related to price fixing in optical disk drives. A panel of three federal judges in New Orleans on Thursday temporarily halted enforcement proceedings against Taiwan-based Quanta a day after a trial judge in Houston, Texas, refused to alter his Friday deadline for the handover. The company faced a fine of US$50,000 for each day that it was late in complying. Quanta said that it is caught in a coronavirus catch-22 because the
With meat-processing workers falling victim to COVID-19, shuttering plants and slowing supply, Americans are starting to see poorly stocked aisles where once beef and pork were plentiful. At the same time, the link between industrial meat production and deadly human viruses has become more widely understood. The global crisis, in other words, is turning into a big opportunity for the plant-based protein sector. Beyond Meat Inc, one of the bigger names in food technology, last month saw its shares jump 49 percent. Meanwhile, venture capitalists have been pouring money into smaller companies, some focused on lab-grown meat analogues as well as