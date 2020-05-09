Australian central bank expects worst recession on record

Australia’s central bank yesterday forecast that the nation is facing its biggest economic contraction on record, saying that it is committed to supporting jobs and incomes as the government announced plans to relax COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions by July.

In its quarterly statement on monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia forecast that the A$2 trillion (US$1.3 trillion) economy would shrink by 10 percent in the first half of the year, marking the first recession in three decades.

Australia has seen a rapid spike in the number of COVID-19 cases from less than 100 in March to more than 6,900.

In a bid to contain the spread, it closed borders, and announced strict mobility and social distancing curbs, prompting many businesses to close down and announce massive layoffs.

To support activity, the central bank cut interest rates to a record low 0.25 percent in an emergency meeting in March, and launched an unlimited quantitative easing program to keep borrowing costs low for banks and consumers.

The Australian government estimates the shutdowns have cost the economy A$4 billion a week, and has pledged to spend billions of dollars to support growth and jobs.

Despite the aggressive monetary and fiscal support, the central bank expects annual GDP to shrink 6 percent this year, and the unemployment rate to reach 10 percent by next month and remain at about 7.5 percent through next year.

Consumer prices are expected to turn negative before returning to modest inflation by the end of the year.

The central bank said that the speed and timing of the economic recovery is very uncertain beyond the next few months.

Indeed, Australia’s banks have deferred payments on at least A$200 billion of loans, reflecting the financial pain felt by businesses and individuals, a banking body said yesterday.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said that it was “possible to contemplate an upside scenario where most domestic restrictions on activity are relaxed a little sooner and the economy recovers somewhat faster than in the baseline scenario.”

With fewer than 20 new infections per day being reported, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday announced a three-stage plan to fully reopen the economy by July if the coronavirus remains contained.

“We cannot allow our fear of going backwards from stopping us from going forwards,” Morrison said at a news conference.

The central bank’s baseline scenario for unemployment to stay at 7.5 percent and underlying inflation to undershoot its medium-term 2 percent to 3 percent target suggests that the cash rate would remain at a record low for some time.

Meanwhile, some economists said that the central bank’s forecast of a GDP rebound next year is optimistic.

“We are more cautious around the recovery amid higher unemployment, a paring back in income support and assistance by end September, lower net migration, and numerous structural headwinds — elevated household debt, low productivity, and stagnant wages,” RBC Capital Markets senior economist Su-lin Ong said. “We also wonder what the ‘new normal’ post COVID-19 looks like, including more permanent changes in expenditure and saving.”