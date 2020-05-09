Uber Technologies Inc’s ride-hailing service bookings have slowly recovered and the company expects the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to delay its goal of becoming profitable by a matter of quarters, not years, chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi said on Thursday.
He spoke after Uber reported that it had seen encouraging signs in markets hit by the pandemic and posted a 14 percent rise in revenue for the first quarter, supported by a jump in food-delivery orders at its Uber Eats business.
Khosrowshahi said that cost cutting, to the tune of more than US$1 billion this year, would ensure the company stayed on track.
Uber on Wednesday said that it would lay off 3,700 full-time employees, or about 17 percent of its workforce.
The firm, which makes the bulk of its revenue through ride-hailing, said trip requests had dropped 80 percent globally last month, but were slowly recovering.
In the US, ride requests were up 12 percent last week from their lowest point last month.
In large cities in Georgia and Texas, US states that have reopened parts of the economy, trips were up about 45 percent from their low point, Uber said.
Global lockdown orders aimed at curbing the spread of the virus were a silver lining for Uber’s loss-making food-delivery unit, with new customers and restaurants signing up after eateries were shuttered.
Uber posted revenue of US$3.54 billion for the first three months of the year, roughly in line with analysts’ estimates, but still reported a US$2.9 billion loss for the period.
That included a US$2.1 billion pretax write-down of the value of some of its minority investments.
Uber had originally promised to be profitable on an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization basis by the end of this year, but withdrew its full-year guidance on April 16, citing the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic.
