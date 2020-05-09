Neiman Marcus dreams ended by debt, disease

ONE CRISIS TO ANOTHER: The first department store opened in 1907, a month before a bank run caused so much turmoil that the US Federal Reserve was created

Neiman Marcus Group Inc was once famed for the fantasy gifts in its Christmas Book catalogue — a US$100,000 chicken coop inspired by the Palace of Versailles, custom guitars designed by music legends form Texas, and his and hers Rolls-Royces — but its luxurious selections and attentive customer service were not able to overcome its massive debt and the COVID-19 pandemic.

After more than a century in business, Neiman Marcus on Thursday filed for bankruptcy. Creditors are to take control of the department store chain, putting up US$675 million to get through the court process and US$750 million in exit financing, the company said.

It expects to emerge later this year with about US$4 billion cut from the US$5.5 billion in debt it listed in its filing.

Neiman Marcus chief executive officer Geoffroy van Raemdonck said that, before the pandemic, the ritzy retailer was “making solid progress on our journey to long-term profitable and sustainable growth.”

It had grown its customer base and improved its online operation.

“However, like most businesses today, we are facing unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed inexorable pressures on our business,” he said.

The chain closed all 43 of its stores and furloughed most of its 14,000 employees in March.

Neiman Marcus, with its hefty rent payments, appeared to be suffering more than most US retailers that have been closed during coronavirus lockdowns. The company is projected to have lost US$3 billion in sales last month.

Neiman Marcus faced its share of problems even before the pandemic. Department stores have suffered from falling foot traffic as consumers have moved online.

As it starts to reopen stores, Neiman Marcus’ high-end focus might be an extra burden.

The lockdowns are “particularly bad for luxury,” according to a report from Bain & Co, which expects the personal luxury goods market to contract 20 percent to 35 percent worldwide this year on weaker demand.

Neiman Marcus was founded amid a financial crisis. Siblings Herbert Marcus and Carrie Neiman, along with Neiman’s husband, Abraham, opened its doors in Dallas in 1907, a month before a bank run and subsequent panic throughout the US caused so much financial turmoil that it spurred the government to create the US Federal Reserve.

The store focused on female fashion, especially outerwear and millinery, and its pricey and high-quality items helped it stand out from the city’s two large department stores, Sanger and Harris. The retailer gained a following from the elite, who benefited from the oil boom in Texas.

In the following decades, it remained a regional player, opening stores in Houston and Fort Worth.

In the late 1960s, the company was bought by retailer Carter Hawley Hale.

Under the leadership of the eldest son of Herbert Marcus, Stanley Marcus, it merged with California-based retailer Broadway-Hale Stores and was then able to expand nationally.

Stores popped up in Atlanta, Georgia, St Louis, Missouri, and Bal Harbour, Florida, which is now one of the nation’s best performing malls.

It added Bergdorf Goodman to its portfolio in 1972.