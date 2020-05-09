Shanghai Disneyland has sold out of tickets for its reopening on Monday after a four-month shutdown, a sign that Chinese consumers are prepared to spend as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theme park is implementing safety measures, including limiting visitors to one-third of the normal capacity of 80,000.
Shanghai Disneyland was the first of Walt Disney Co’s parks to close on Jan. 25 as the coronavirus began to spread from Wuhan, 840km west of the nation’s business capital.
Photo: Bloomberg
The US$5.5 billion park’s reopening marks a tentative step toward Disney’s recovery from a global health crisis it blamed for lopping US$1.4 billion off its profit last quarter, largely by forcing it to shut resorts around the world.
While Disney is keeping its US, Hong Kong and Paris parks closed, on Thursday it said it would open a limited number of shops and restaurants in its Disney Springs mall outside its resorts in Orlando, Florida, on May 20.
The sellout was confirmed on the Shanghai Disney Resort Web site within minutes of bookings starting at 8am yesterday.
Safety measures at the reopening include “social distancing in queues, restaurants, ride vehicles and other facilities throughout the park, and implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection,” the company said on its Web site.
Some areas and shows at the park are to remain closed.
Tickets during the initial reopening phase are 399 yuan (US$56) for regular days and 499 yuan for weekends.
Disney’s theme park resort in Tokyo has been shut since Feb. 29 and would reopen when Japan’s state of emergency is lifted, operator Oriental Land Co said in a statement yesterday.
Japan’s state of emergency is scheduled to run until May 31.
Oriental Land also said it would furlough 5,400 employees until it is able to reopen the venue and that executives would voluntarily return some pay.
Disney’s theme parks division contributed about 46 percent of operating income in the 12 months ended September last year, more than double earnings from its studio entertainment business, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
