US, China set to prepare for trade deal

TOUGHER ASK: The COVID-19 pandemic could impact China’s ability to meet targets, due to lower domestic demand, clogged supply chains and reduced capacity in the US

Bloomberg





The top trade negotiators for China and the US have pledged to create favorable conditions for implementation of the bilateral trade deal, and to cooperate on the economy and public health.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) yesterday talked by telephone with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, a Chinese Ministry of Commerce statement said.

They also agreed to maintain communication, the statement said.

“Both sides agreed that good progress is being made on creating the governmental infrastructures necessary to make the agreement a success,” it said. “In spite of the current global health emergency, both countries fully expect to meet their obligations under the agreement in a timely manner.”

The telephone call was the first time Liu and Lighthizer have officially spoken about the agreement since it was signed in January, which was just before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the world’s two biggest economies and upended global supply chains.

The deal called for Liu and Lighthizer to talk every six months.

S&P 500 futures hit their session highs after reports about the telephone call.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose about 1.5 percent, while shares also rose in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney.

The yuan nudged higher.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday told reporters at the White House that he would be able to report in the next week or two if he is happy with how the trade deal is progressing.

The purchases so far have been behind the pace needed to reach the first-year target of a US$76.7 billion increase, as imports of US goods declined by 5.9 percent in the first four months of this year from a year earlier due to the pandemic.

Given that imports last year were smaller than in 2017, the pressure to catch up is mounting.

The uncertainty and weaker economy caused by the pandemic could impact China’s ability to meet those targets, including through lower domestic demand, clogged logistics and supply chains, and reduced US capacity to supply goods and services.

Some purchases are being made, with China buying six cargoes of soybeans and more than 600,000 tonnes of corn.

China has also made progress in other sections of the trade deal, lifting restrictions on a variety of US agricultural imports, including beef and poultry, scrapping foreign ownership limits in the financial sector and publishing a guideline on intellectual property protection.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated since the US became one of the nations hardest hit by the pandemic.

Trump has blamed China for misleading the world about the scale and risk of the COVID-19 outbreak, and has even threatened more tariffs as punishment.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused some US officials of trying “to shift their own responsibility for their poor handling of the epidemic to others.”