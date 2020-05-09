Banks’ combined net profit falls 16.9%

BAD DEBT: Offshore banking units set aside NT$2.17bn more provisions than a year earlier in case loans turn sour as firms delayed production due to the pandemic

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The combined net profit of the nation’s banks plunged 16.9 percent year-on-year to NT$80.95 billion (US$2.71 billion) in the first quarter of this year due to lower investment gains and higher provisions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Tuesday.

Profit generated by the banks’ domestic operations declined 19.7 percent year-on-year to NT$47.66 billion, while profit from offshore banking units and overseas branches dropped 9.5 percent and 23.2 percent respectively, to NT$23.57 billion and NT$8.16 billion, the commission’s data showed.

“The weaker profit performance could be attributed to an annual decrease of 56 percent in their investment return to NT$22.42 billion, as most banks suffered from a local equity market rout in March,” Banking Bureau Deputy Director Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛) told a news conference in New Taipei City.

Offshore banking units and overseas branches set aside NT$2.17 billion and NT$1.73 billion more provisions than a year earlier respectively in case loans turn sour as firms delayed production due to the pandemic, Chuang said.

In contrast, Chinese branches reported a 12.2 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to NT$1.56 billion for the first three months, thanks to lower provisions than a year earlier, she said.

Banks last year set aside more provisions for bad loans after the commission demanded that they closely monitor loan quality at their Chinese operations amid a US-China trade dispute.

As a result, banks were required to prepare an allowance for bad debts equivalent to at least 1.5 percent of their loans in China, more than the usual 1 percent, the commission said.

Overall, the average bad loan ratio was 0.24 percent at the end of March, down 1 basis point from 0.25 percent a year earlier, while the bad debt coverage ratio was 569.83 percent, down 20.41 percentage points from a month earlier, the commission’s data showed.

CTBC Bank (中信銀行) reported NT$2.81 billion of bad loans at its overseas branches as of the end of March, the highest among all local banks, followed by Taipei Fubon Bank (台北富邦銀行) with NT$1.15 billion and O-Bank Co (王道商業銀行) with NT$976 million.