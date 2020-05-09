Spending on credit cards falls 3% due to pandemic: FSC

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Credit card spending fell 3 percent from a year earlier to NT$719.7 billion (US$24.07 billion) in the first quarter as people delayed big purchases and canceled overseas travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) data showed.

Credit card spending plunged 6.25 percent year-on-year to NT$273.1 billion in January and recovered slowly with an annual rise of 3.16 percent in February. The momentum dipped again in March with an annual decline of 4.52 percent, the data showed.

“Taiwanese prefer using credit cards to pay for airline tickets, hotel bills or dining abroad for rewards offered by banks, like cash back, reward points or air miles. Overseas consumption used to help boost overall credit card spending,” Banking Bureau Deputy Director Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛) said by telephone.

However, “most consumers have canceled their trips since the outbreak of the pandemic, given the restrictions on air travel. Spending could have advanced in March if there was no pandemic, as many Taiwanese love cherry blossom viewing in Japan,” Chuang said.

People have turned more conservative about nonessential consumption to save money to prepare for the worst amid the spread of the virus, she said.

If the deceleration continues this quarter and persists in the second half of the year, it is possible that spending for the full year would cease to grow after hitting new highs for 10 consecutive years, she added.

Among the nation’s 33 credit card issuers, Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行), which in February ranked second in terms of credit card payments behind E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), regained the top position with NT$41.69 billion, the FSC data showed.

It was followed by E.Sun with NT$35.23 billion and CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) with NT$31.59 billion, the data showed.

Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣銀行) was first among foreign banks with NT$13.13 billion, followed by HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd’s (匯豐台灣商銀) NT$4.14 billion, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd’s (渣打台灣銀行) NT$2.74 billion and DBS Bank Taiwan’s (星展銀行) NT$2.48 billion, the FSC data showed.

Despite the decreased spending, banks in Taiwan issued a combined 576,546 cards in March, with the top three issuers being E.Sun, Cathay United and CTBC, the data showed.

However, the electronic payments business was less affected by the pandemic, totaling NT$3.5 billion in March, up 25 percent from a month earlier and 7 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

The number of people using electronic payments totaled 7.9 million in March, up 5.19 percent from a month earlier and 59 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.