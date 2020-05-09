FocalTech Systems planning to cut its capital 30 percent

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子), a supplier of drivers and touch display driver ICs (TDDI) used in flat panels, yesterday said it plans to cut its capital by 30 percent to NT$2.1 billion (US$70.23 million) in an effort to strengthen shareholder returns.

After improving its profitability since the third quarter last year, FocalTech said it would cancel 89,972,074 shares valued at more than NT$899.72 million and return NT$3 per share to its remaining shareholders.

The company’s board yesterday also proposed issuing a cash surplus of NT$0.5 per common share to its shareholders.

FocalTech previously implemented a 30 percent capital reduction in 2015.

Meanwhile, the chipmaker said that it is to collaborate with fingerprint biometrics provider Egis Technology Inc (神盾) to develop a next-generation fingerprint touch display driver IC (FTDDI).

FocalTech, which makes integrated driver and controller chips for smartphones, said that the collaboration with Egis would help satisfy strong potential demand for highly integrated chips in the panel industry.

“The integration of FocalTech’s mobile TDDI will help us accelerate the development of the next-generation FTDDI, which we see as a critical element in our future product road map. More importantly, the new technology will help broaden our product and customer portfolios, especially in the smartphone market, where we already have a stronghold with our existing fingerprint sensor products,” Egis chairman Steve Ro (羅森洲) said in a statement.

Seeking to enhance the collaboration between the companies, Egis chief financial officer George Chang (張家麒) has been put forward as a nominee in FocalTech’s board of directors election.

FocalTech yesterday posted sales of NT$943.36 million for last month, a 22.45 percent increase year-on-year, but an 18.09 percent month-on-month decrease from sales of NT$1.15 billion.