The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) yesterday unveiled the nation’s first ventilator prototype based on designs from US company Medtronic PLC, paving the way for pilot production in October.
“This is a very significant step for Taiwan as we have always relied on imported ventilators in the past,” ITRI president Edwin Liu (劉文雄) told a news conference in Taipei.
Under a directive from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which has allocated funding of NT$50 million (US$1.67 million) to the project, ITRI asked 35 engineers to develop the ventilator after acquiring the design from Medtronic last month.
Seeking to help nations around the world combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Medtronic in March shared the design specifications of the Puritan Bennett 560, a portable ventilator suitable for rapid manufacture.
The prototype was completed within 17 days thanks to 3D printing technology, Liu said, touting it as proof of the nation’s ability to quickly react to the pandemic.
While declining to name the companies, Liu said that a number of local medical equipment makers have asked the ITRI for permission to reproduce the ventilator on a larger scale.
“Production of all the important components is to be localized, such as the fan, central processing unit, sensor and internal cables, as well as the exterior interface,” ITRI Technology and Device Research Laboratories director-general Lin Chii-wann (林啟萬) said.
The ITRI plans to produce 10 ventilators by the end of October, Lin said, adding that it would cooperate with local manufacturers to produce 100 ventilators by the end of June next year.
However, Gary Lee (李清昭), founder and former chairman of medical device firm GaleMed Corp (崇仁科技), said the ventilator developed by the ITRI is unlikely to become profitable.
“It [the ventilator] mainly serves a demonstrative purpose by highlighting the nation’s abundant medical resources and manufacturing might,” Lee said. “While we might gain an upper hand during this crisis, which has resulted in a shortage of ventilators … it’s far too early to speak of any comparative advantages.”
