NORWAY
Central bank cuts rates
The central bank has cut its key policy interest rate to a record-low 0.0 percent from 0.25 percent, it said yesterday in a surprise move, seeking to cushion an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. It was Norges Bank’s third rate cut in less than two months, slashing the cost of borrowing from 1.5 percent. “We do not envisage making further policy rate cuts,” Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement.
AUTOMAKERS
Chinese auto sales rise
Chinese monthly auto sales rose for the first time in almost two years, fueling expectations of an industry recovery from COVID-19. Automakers last month shipped 2 million vehicles to dealerships and stores, a 0.9 percent increase from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said in a statement yesterday. That is the first increase since June 2018. Still, deliveries dropped about 32 percent in the first four months to 5.67 million units, the trade body said.
AUSTRALIA
Beijing restricts investments
New Chinese investment fell by almost 50 percent in the year to the end of June last year as Beijing tightened controls on money flowing overseas, a report showed yesterday. The fall to A$13.1 billion (US$8.46 billion) was due to “China’s internal domestic policy settings, including increased scrutiny of outbound investment and stricter capital controls,” Foreign Investment Review Board chairman David Irvine said. Irvine, a former Australian intelligence chief, said the trend of falling investment by China could be seen globally.
ENTERTAINMENT
Nintendo sales jump
Japanese gaming giant Nintendo Co yesterday reported a leap in annual sales and profits, fueled by demand for its popular Switch console and titles, including the blockbuster Animal Crossing. The firm said that net profit rose 33.3 percent year-on-year to ￥258.6 billion (US$2.43 billion) for the fiscal year to March on sales of ￥1.3 trillion, up 9.0 percent. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, released in March, has sold 11.77 million units, which the firm said was the best debut ever for a Nintendo Switch title.
AIRLINES
Air France-KLM posts loss
Air France-KLM yesterday reported a net loss of 1.8 billion euros (US$1.94 billion) in the first three months of the year, more than five times its 324 million euros loss in the first quarter of last year. Air France-KLM highlighted 455 million euros in fuel purchases that were never used because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group, which is to benefit from 7 billion euros in French state aid along with several billion euros in aid from the Dutch government, said its capacity had fallen by 10.5 percent in the quarter.
TECHNOLOGY
Uber to cut 3,700 jobs
Uber Technologies Inc is to eliminate 3,700 jobs and permanently close 180 driver service centers, the first in a series of cost-cutting measures to be announced in the next two weeks as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reductions would affect 14 percent of staff around the world, mainly those in support and recruiting, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in an e-mail to employees on Wednesday. Ridership is down significantly and the company is maintaining a freeze on hiring, Khosrowshahi said.
King Steel Machinery Co (鉅鋼機械), Siemens Ltd Taiwan and RuhYih Automation Co (如億自動化) on Thursday last week signed a memorandum of understanding in Taichung, aiming to foster knowledge exchange and technology sharing, while developing comprehensive digital integration and smart production solutions for local industry. King Steel, based in Taichung, is the world’s largest ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam injection molding machine manufacturer, while Siemens Digital Industries is an innovator and technology leader in industrial automation and digitization, and RuhYih Automation, also based in Taichung, is an expert in control system integration technology. The three companies hope that the strategic partnership will enable them
Eventually the COVID-19 lockdowns will ease and public life will become somewhat safer, even though a vaccine would still be a ways off. At that point a species that has been in hibernation would begin to emerge: namely, the tourist. I have visited about 100 countries over the past few decades, and when this outbreak subsides I am looking forward to getting back on an airplane. The thrill of seeing a new place, soaking in its customs and pondering its cultural puzzles is one of my greatest joys in life. It also helps knit the world together, and I believe it
With meat-processing workers falling victim to COVID-19, shuttering plants and slowing supply, Americans are starting to see poorly stocked aisles where once beef and pork were plentiful. At the same time, the link between industrial meat production and deadly human viruses has become more widely understood. The global crisis, in other words, is turning into a big opportunity for the plant-based protein sector. Beyond Meat Inc, one of the bigger names in food technology, last month saw its shares jump 49 percent. Meanwhile, venture capitalists have been pouring money into smaller companies, some focused on lab-grown meat analogues as well as
DECLINING REVENUE: Esprit’s Asian sales fell 44.2 percent in the nine months to March 31, during which more than 90 percent of its revenue came from Europe Esprit Holdings Ltd (思捷環球控股), a Hong Kong-listed fashion retailer, is set to close all its stores in Asia outside China, including 26 in Taiwan, by the end of next month as it grapples with slumping sales in the region and the COVID-19 pandemic. Esprit’s Taiwan branch on Tuesday announced that the apparel group has decided to close all 56 retail stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Esprit’s outlets in Taiwan are mainly in department stores and shopping centers. Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store (新光三越百貨) and Far Eastern Sogo Department Store (遠東Sogo百貨) said that they had received Esprit’s notification, while others