World Business Quick Take

NORWAY

Central bank cuts rates

The central bank has cut its key policy interest rate to a record-low 0.0 percent from 0.25 percent, it said yesterday in a surprise move, seeking to cushion an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. It was Norges Bank’s third rate cut in less than two months, slashing the cost of borrowing from 1.5 percent. “We do not envisage making further policy rate cuts,” Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement.

AUTOMAKERS

Chinese auto sales rise

Chinese monthly auto sales rose for the first time in almost two years, fueling expectations of an industry recovery from COVID-19. Automakers last month shipped 2 million vehicles to dealerships and stores, a 0.9 percent increase from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said in a statement yesterday. That is the first increase since June 2018. Still, deliveries dropped about 32 percent in the first four months to 5.67 million units, the trade body said.

AUSTRALIA

Beijing restricts investments

New Chinese investment fell by almost 50 percent in the year to the end of June last year as Beijing tightened controls on money flowing overseas, a report showed yesterday. The fall to A$13.1 billion (US$8.46 billion) was due to “China’s internal domestic policy settings, including increased scrutiny of outbound investment and stricter capital controls,” Foreign Investment Review Board chairman David Irvine said. Irvine, a former Australian intelligence chief, said the trend of falling investment by China could be seen globally.

ENTERTAINMENT

Nintendo sales jump

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo Co yesterday reported a leap in annual sales and profits, fueled by demand for its popular Switch console and titles, including the blockbuster Animal Crossing. The firm said that net profit rose 33.3 percent year-on-year to ￥258.6 billion (US$2.43 billion) for the fiscal year to March on sales of ￥1.3 trillion, up 9.0 percent. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, released in March, has sold 11.77 million units, which the firm said was the best debut ever for a Nintendo Switch title.

AIRLINES

Air France-KLM posts loss

Air France-KLM yesterday reported a net loss of 1.8 billion euros (US$1.94 billion) in the first three months of the year, more than five times its 324 million euros loss in the first quarter of last year. Air France-KLM highlighted 455 million euros in fuel purchases that were never used because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group, which is to benefit from 7 billion euros in French state aid along with several billion euros in aid from the Dutch government, said its capacity had fallen by 10.5 percent in the quarter.

TECHNOLOGY

Uber to cut 3,700 jobs

Uber Technologies Inc is to eliminate 3,700 jobs and permanently close 180 driver service centers, the first in a series of cost-cutting measures to be announced in the next two weeks as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reductions would affect 14 percent of staff around the world, mainly those in support and recruiting, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in an e-mail to employees on Wednesday. Ridership is down significantly and the company is maintaining a freeze on hiring, Khosrowshahi said.