The Philippine economy contracted for the first time in more than two decades during the first quarter, but officials yesterday warned that the worst was likely yet to come as the nation reels from the COVID-19 pandemic.
GDP shrank 0.2 percent in January to March, its worst performance since 1998 during the Asian financial crisis as the Philippines joins a long line of countries to report devastating figures as a result of widespread lockdowns that have shut down economies.
“Containing the spread of the virus and saving hundreds of thousands of lives, though the imposition of the [quarantine] has come at great cost to the Philippine economy,” Philippine National Economic and Development Authority Acting Secretary Karl Chua said.
The January eruption of the Taal volcano, which forced the temporary closure of Manila’s main international airport, also took a toll.
Chua said that there would be more pain and the economy could further shrink in the second quarter.
“The first quarter, I think, is still respectable given the very difficult environment that we are in. The second quarter might be worse,” he said.
Growth in consumer spending, which is the Philippines’ key economic driver, slowed to just 0.2 percent during the period, hit by the closure of malls and shopping centers in areas under lockdown.
Chua added that the country could bounce back in the second half of the year as it gradually reopens businesses.
“With the progress that we are seeing on the health side, there is a very strong chance that we will have a good recovery,” he added.
King Steel Machinery Co (鉅鋼機械), Siemens Ltd Taiwan and RuhYih Automation Co (如億自動化) on Thursday last week signed a memorandum of understanding in Taichung, aiming to foster knowledge exchange and technology sharing, while developing comprehensive digital integration and smart production solutions for local industry. King Steel, based in Taichung, is the world’s largest ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam injection molding machine manufacturer, while Siemens Digital Industries is an innovator and technology leader in industrial automation and digitization, and RuhYih Automation, also based in Taichung, is an expert in control system integration technology. The three companies hope that the strategic partnership will enable them
Eventually the COVID-19 lockdowns will ease and public life will become somewhat safer, even though a vaccine would still be a ways off. At that point a species that has been in hibernation would begin to emerge: namely, the tourist. I have visited about 100 countries over the past few decades, and when this outbreak subsides I am looking forward to getting back on an airplane. The thrill of seeing a new place, soaking in its customs and pondering its cultural puzzles is one of my greatest joys in life. It also helps knit the world together, and I believe it
With meat-processing workers falling victim to COVID-19, shuttering plants and slowing supply, Americans are starting to see poorly stocked aisles where once beef and pork were plentiful. At the same time, the link between industrial meat production and deadly human viruses has become more widely understood. The global crisis, in other words, is turning into a big opportunity for the plant-based protein sector. Beyond Meat Inc, one of the bigger names in food technology, last month saw its shares jump 49 percent. Meanwhile, venture capitalists have been pouring money into smaller companies, some focused on lab-grown meat analogues as well as
DECLINING REVENUE: Esprit’s Asian sales fell 44.2 percent in the nine months to March 31, during which more than 90 percent of its revenue came from Europe Esprit Holdings Ltd (思捷環球控股), a Hong Kong-listed fashion retailer, is set to close all its stores in Asia outside China, including 26 in Taiwan, by the end of next month as it grapples with slumping sales in the region and the COVID-19 pandemic. Esprit’s Taiwan branch on Tuesday announced that the apparel group has decided to close all 56 retail stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Esprit’s outlets in Taiwan are mainly in department stores and shopping centers. Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store (新光三越百貨) and Far Eastern Sogo Department Store (遠東Sogo百貨) said that they had received Esprit’s notification, while others