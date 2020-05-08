Economy to shrink by a third: BoE

AP, LONDON





The Bank of England has warned that the British economy could be nearly a third smaller by the end of the first half of this year than it was at the start of it as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In forecasts published yesterday, the bank said that the British economy would shrink by about 25 percent in the second quarter of the year, but would then start to recover as lockdown restrictions start to be lifted.

The gloomy scenario outlined, which is similar to the slumps being predicted elsewhere, came as the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep its main interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.1 percent and opted against a further expansion of its bond-buying program.

A pedestrian walks past the Bank of England in London on March 11. Photo: AFP

Two of the nine policymakers wanted to increase the bank’s stimulus program by another ￡100 billion (US$123.7 billion).

The bank’s policymaking panel has previously announced big cuts in interest rates, an expansion in its stimulus program and a sizeable lending program as it tries to contain the economic damage of the pandemic and the associated restrictions put in place by the government.

In a statement accompanying its policy decisions, the bank said that UK GDP is set for a “very sharp fall” in the first half of the year and a there would be a “substantial increase” in unemployment beyond those workers who have been retained by their companies as part of the government’s Job Retention Scheme.

Overall, it said that the British economy could shrink by 14 percent this year, but that clearly depends on how long the current lockdown restrictions remain in place.

Its assumptions are based on the phasing out of both the furlough scheme and social distancing guidelines between next month and the end of the year. There is also no factoring in of a second wave of infections.

The bank said that the timeliest indicators of UK demand have generally stabilized at very low levels in recent weeks, after unprecedented falls during late March and early last month.

Payments data point to a reduction in the level of household consumption of about 30 percent.

It also said that consumer confidence has declined markedly, and housing market activity has practically ceased.

Companies’ sales are expected to be about 45 percent lower than normal in the second quarter of the year, with business investment 50 percent lower.