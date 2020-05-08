The Bank of England has warned that the British economy could be nearly a third smaller by the end of the first half of this year than it was at the start of it as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In forecasts published yesterday, the bank said that the British economy would shrink by about 25 percent in the second quarter of the year, but would then start to recover as lockdown restrictions start to be lifted.
The gloomy scenario outlined, which is similar to the slumps being predicted elsewhere, came as the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep its main interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.1 percent and opted against a further expansion of its bond-buying program.
Photo: AFP
Two of the nine policymakers wanted to increase the bank’s stimulus program by another ￡100 billion (US$123.7 billion).
The bank’s policymaking panel has previously announced big cuts in interest rates, an expansion in its stimulus program and a sizeable lending program as it tries to contain the economic damage of the pandemic and the associated restrictions put in place by the government.
In a statement accompanying its policy decisions, the bank said that UK GDP is set for a “very sharp fall” in the first half of the year and a there would be a “substantial increase” in unemployment beyond those workers who have been retained by their companies as part of the government’s Job Retention Scheme.
Overall, it said that the British economy could shrink by 14 percent this year, but that clearly depends on how long the current lockdown restrictions remain in place.
Its assumptions are based on the phasing out of both the furlough scheme and social distancing guidelines between next month and the end of the year. There is also no factoring in of a second wave of infections.
The bank said that the timeliest indicators of UK demand have generally stabilized at very low levels in recent weeks, after unprecedented falls during late March and early last month.
Payments data point to a reduction in the level of household consumption of about 30 percent.
It also said that consumer confidence has declined markedly, and housing market activity has practically ceased.
Companies’ sales are expected to be about 45 percent lower than normal in the second quarter of the year, with business investment 50 percent lower.
King Steel Machinery Co (鉅鋼機械), Siemens Ltd Taiwan and RuhYih Automation Co (如億自動化) on Thursday last week signed a memorandum of understanding in Taichung, aiming to foster knowledge exchange and technology sharing, while developing comprehensive digital integration and smart production solutions for local industry. King Steel, based in Taichung, is the world’s largest ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam injection molding machine manufacturer, while Siemens Digital Industries is an innovator and technology leader in industrial automation and digitization, and RuhYih Automation, also based in Taichung, is an expert in control system integration technology. The three companies hope that the strategic partnership will enable them
Eventually the COVID-19 lockdowns will ease and public life will become somewhat safer, even though a vaccine would still be a ways off. At that point a species that has been in hibernation would begin to emerge: namely, the tourist. I have visited about 100 countries over the past few decades, and when this outbreak subsides I am looking forward to getting back on an airplane. The thrill of seeing a new place, soaking in its customs and pondering its cultural puzzles is one of my greatest joys in life. It also helps knit the world together, and I believe it
With meat-processing workers falling victim to COVID-19, shuttering plants and slowing supply, Americans are starting to see poorly stocked aisles where once beef and pork were plentiful. At the same time, the link between industrial meat production and deadly human viruses has become more widely understood. The global crisis, in other words, is turning into a big opportunity for the plant-based protein sector. Beyond Meat Inc, one of the bigger names in food technology, last month saw its shares jump 49 percent. Meanwhile, venture capitalists have been pouring money into smaller companies, some focused on lab-grown meat analogues as well as
DECLINING REVENUE: Esprit’s Asian sales fell 44.2 percent in the nine months to March 31, during which more than 90 percent of its revenue came from Europe Esprit Holdings Ltd (思捷環球控股), a Hong Kong-listed fashion retailer, is set to close all its stores in Asia outside China, including 26 in Taiwan, by the end of next month as it grapples with slumping sales in the region and the COVID-19 pandemic. Esprit’s Taiwan branch on Tuesday announced that the apparel group has decided to close all 56 retail stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Esprit’s outlets in Taiwan are mainly in department stores and shopping centers. Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store (新光三越百貨) and Far Eastern Sogo Department Store (遠東Sogo百貨) said that they had received Esprit’s notification, while others