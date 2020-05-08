China’s exports last month rose 3.5 percent despite the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, official figures showed yesterday, but analysts warned of weakness ahead as key markets suffer downturns.
The brewing threat of a renewed trade dispute with the US could also pose a problem, observers said.
Imports fell 14.2 percent year-on-year, a steeper drop than the previous month, Chinese Customs Administration data showed.
Photo: Reuters
A forecast of analysts by Bloomberg had predicted an 11 percent dive in exports and a 10 percent plunge in imports.
Oxford Economics Ltd economist Louis Kuijs said that “April shipments may have been boosted by exporters making up for shortfalls in the first quarter due to supply constraints then.”
In the January-to-February period, the height of the coronavirus outbreak in China, exports had fallen 17.2 percent.
ING Groep NV chief economist for Greater China Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said that another potential boost was China’s exports of medical supplies as the rest of the world grappled with the pandemic.
The manufacturing of parts for 5G infrastructure in Asian supply chains would have continued as well, and given that these are tied to government-planned projects, they are less affected by market demand, Pang said.
In spite of the rebound — the first return to positive territory for exports this year — analysts do not expect the trend to last as China’s key trading partners fall into recession.
Analysts have warned of an enormous impact on world trade from the pandemic.
Oxford Economics expects that global trade in goods and services could be cut by up to 15 percent this year, much larger than the 10 percent decline in 2009 during the global financial crisis.
Recovery has been slow in the world’s second-largest economy, which was already tackling weak overseas demand and a bruising trade dispute with the US before the outbreak ground much of the country to a halt.
“The Chinese government is still maintaining some social distancing measures, consumer confidence is clouded by elevated uncertainty and plummeting exports dent household income and slash millions of jobs,” Nomura Holdings Inc analysts said in a report.
The daily average of domestic trips over the International Workers’ Day holiday was half of last year’s total, while daily tourism revenue fell 68 percent.
King Steel Machinery Co (鉅鋼機械), Siemens Ltd Taiwan and RuhYih Automation Co (如億自動化) on Thursday last week signed a memorandum of understanding in Taichung, aiming to foster knowledge exchange and technology sharing, while developing comprehensive digital integration and smart production solutions for local industry. King Steel, based in Taichung, is the world’s largest ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam injection molding machine manufacturer, while Siemens Digital Industries is an innovator and technology leader in industrial automation and digitization, and RuhYih Automation, also based in Taichung, is an expert in control system integration technology. The three companies hope that the strategic partnership will enable them
Eventually the COVID-19 lockdowns will ease and public life will become somewhat safer, even though a vaccine would still be a ways off. At that point a species that has been in hibernation would begin to emerge: namely, the tourist. I have visited about 100 countries over the past few decades, and when this outbreak subsides I am looking forward to getting back on an airplane. The thrill of seeing a new place, soaking in its customs and pondering its cultural puzzles is one of my greatest joys in life. It also helps knit the world together, and I believe it
With meat-processing workers falling victim to COVID-19, shuttering plants and slowing supply, Americans are starting to see poorly stocked aisles where once beef and pork were plentiful. At the same time, the link between industrial meat production and deadly human viruses has become more widely understood. The global crisis, in other words, is turning into a big opportunity for the plant-based protein sector. Beyond Meat Inc, one of the bigger names in food technology, last month saw its shares jump 49 percent. Meanwhile, venture capitalists have been pouring money into smaller companies, some focused on lab-grown meat analogues as well as
DECLINING REVENUE: Esprit’s Asian sales fell 44.2 percent in the nine months to March 31, during which more than 90 percent of its revenue came from Europe Esprit Holdings Ltd (思捷環球控股), a Hong Kong-listed fashion retailer, is set to close all its stores in Asia outside China, including 26 in Taiwan, by the end of next month as it grapples with slumping sales in the region and the COVID-19 pandemic. Esprit’s Taiwan branch on Tuesday announced that the apparel group has decided to close all 56 retail stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Esprit’s outlets in Taiwan are mainly in department stores and shopping centers. Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store (新光三越百貨) and Far Eastern Sogo Department Store (遠東Sogo百貨) said that they had received Esprit’s notification, while others