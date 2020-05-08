China’s exports jump 3.5%, but imports tumble

China’s exports last month rose 3.5 percent despite the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, official figures showed yesterday, but analysts warned of weakness ahead as key markets suffer downturns.

The brewing threat of a renewed trade dispute with the US could also pose a problem, observers said.

Imports fell 14.2 percent year-on-year, a steeper drop than the previous month, Chinese Customs Administration data showed.

A man wearing a mask pushes a bicycle past the BBMG cement factory in Beijing’s Fangshan District yesterday. Photo: Reuters

A forecast of analysts by Bloomberg had predicted an 11 percent dive in exports and a 10 percent plunge in imports.

Oxford Economics Ltd economist Louis Kuijs said that “April shipments may have been boosted by exporters making up for shortfalls in the first quarter due to supply constraints then.”

In the January-to-February period, the height of the coronavirus outbreak in China, exports had fallen 17.2 percent.

ING Groep NV chief economist for Greater China Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said that another potential boost was China’s exports of medical supplies as the rest of the world grappled with the pandemic.

The manufacturing of parts for 5G infrastructure in Asian supply chains would have continued as well, and given that these are tied to government-planned projects, they are less affected by market demand, Pang said.

In spite of the rebound — the first return to positive territory for exports this year — analysts do not expect the trend to last as China’s key trading partners fall into recession.

Analysts have warned of an enormous impact on world trade from the pandemic.

Oxford Economics expects that global trade in goods and services could be cut by up to 15 percent this year, much larger than the 10 percent decline in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

Recovery has been slow in the world’s second-largest economy, which was already tackling weak overseas demand and a bruising trade dispute with the US before the outbreak ground much of the country to a halt.

“The Chinese government is still maintaining some social distancing measures, consumer confidence is clouded by elevated uncertainty and plummeting exports dent household income and slash millions of jobs,” Nomura Holdings Inc analysts said in a report.

The daily average of domestic trips over the International Workers’ Day holiday was half of last year’s total, while daily tourism revenue fell 68 percent.