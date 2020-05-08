US to let firms work on 5G standards

CEDING INFLUENCE: Six US senators last month warned about the risks to US global leadership if US companies do not have a seat at the table in setting standards for 5G

Reuters





The US Department of Commerce is close to signing off on a new rule that would allow US companies to work with China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) on setting standards for next-generation 5G networks, people familiar with the matter said.

Engineers in some US technology companies stopped engaging with Huawei to develop standards after the department last year blacklisted the company, which left US firms uncertain about what technology and information their employees could share with Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker.

That has put the US at a disadvantage, industry and government officials said.

In standards-setting meetings, where protocols and technical specifications are developed that allow equipment from different companies to function together smoothly, Huawei gained a stronger voice as US engineers sat back in silence.

The department in May last year placed Huawei on its “entity list,” citing national security concerns.

The listing restricted sales of US goods and technology to the company, and raised questions about how US firms could participate in organizations that establish industry standards.

After nearly a year of uncertainty, the department has drafted a new rule to address the issue, two sources said.

The rule, which could still change, essentially allows US companies to participate in standards bodies where Huawei is also a member, the sources said.

The draft is under final review at the department and, if cleared, would go to other agencies for approval, the people said.

It is unclear how long the full process would take or if another agency would object.

“As we approach the year mark, it is very much past time that this is addressed and clarified,” said Naomi Wilson, senior director of policy for Asia at the Information Technology Industry Council, which represents companies including Amazon.com Inc, Qualcomm Inc and Intel Corp.

The US government wants US companies to remain competitive with Huawei, Wilson said.

“But their policies have inadvertently caused US companies to lose their seat at the table to Huawei and others on the entity list,” she said.

The rule is only expected to address Huawei, the people familiar with the matter said, not other listed entities like Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視數字技術).

A department spokesperson declined to comment, as did a Huawei spokesperson.

“I know that the [US Department of] Commerce is working on that rule,” a senior US Department of State official said on Wednesday. “We are supportive in trying to find a solution to that conundrum.”

The White House and defense, energy and treasury departments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“International standard setting is important to the development of 5G,” said another senior administration official, who also did not want to be identified. “The discussions are about balancing that consideration with America’s national security needs.”

Six US senators, including China hawks Marco Rubio, James Inhofe and Tom Cotton, last month sent a letter to the US secretaries of commerce, state, defense and energy about the urgent need to issue regulations confirming that US participation in 5G standards setting is not restricted by the entity listing.

“We are deeply concerned about the risks to the US global leadership position in 5G wireless technology as a result of this reduced participation,” the letter said.

Wilson said that the uncertainty has led US-base standards bodies to consider moving abroad, noting that the nonprofit RISC-V Foundation decided to move from Delaware to Switzerland a few months ago.

The foundation oversees promising semiconductor technology developed with Pentagon support, and wants to ensure those outside the US can help develop its open-source technology.