The General Chamber of Commerce (全國商業總會) yesterday called on the government to launch stimulus measures to shore up the tourism industry as there have been no local COVID-19 cases for nearly a month.
The nation has contained the virus with zero local cases for 25 consecutive days, and it should give authorities confidence to introduce stimulus measures, such as consumption vouchers, cash and equivalents to encourage consumer spending, chamber chairman Lai Cheng-i (賴正鎰) said.
“It is time the government takes a balanced approach that features virus control, bailout and economic revitalization at the same time,” Lai said, adding that Taiwan has stayed ahead globally in the fight against COVID-19 and should do the same with revitalizing its economy.
New Zealand, Australia and Europe are talking about removing travel bans and boosting tourism in a way that would not endanger public health, he said.
Lai said that the government could reopen the economy in phases by easing restrictions over social gatherings, visits to tourist attractions and eventually international travel.
Lai said that he favored the distribution of consumer vouchers of NT$5,000 (US$166.94) per person as the most effective way to boost consumer spending.
The reopening should start late this month or in early next month, while public venues could continue to take the temperatures of customers and require masks to be worn before the transition to full normalcy, he said.
King Steel Machinery Co (鉅鋼機械), Siemens Ltd Taiwan and RuhYih Automation Co (如億自動化) on Thursday last week signed a memorandum of understanding in Taichung, aiming to foster knowledge exchange and technology sharing, while developing comprehensive digital integration and smart production solutions for local industry. King Steel, based in Taichung, is the world’s largest ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam injection molding machine manufacturer, while Siemens Digital Industries is an innovator and technology leader in industrial automation and digitization, and RuhYih Automation, also based in Taichung, is an expert in control system integration technology. The three companies hope that the strategic partnership will enable them
Eventually the COVID-19 lockdowns will ease and public life will become somewhat safer, even though a vaccine would still be a ways off. At that point a species that has been in hibernation would begin to emerge: namely, the tourist. I have visited about 100 countries over the past few decades, and when this outbreak subsides I am looking forward to getting back on an airplane. The thrill of seeing a new place, soaking in its customs and pondering its cultural puzzles is one of my greatest joys in life. It also helps knit the world together, and I believe it
With meat-processing workers falling victim to COVID-19, shuttering plants and slowing supply, Americans are starting to see poorly stocked aisles where once beef and pork were plentiful. At the same time, the link between industrial meat production and deadly human viruses has become more widely understood. The global crisis, in other words, is turning into a big opportunity for the plant-based protein sector. Beyond Meat Inc, one of the bigger names in food technology, last month saw its shares jump 49 percent. Meanwhile, venture capitalists have been pouring money into smaller companies, some focused on lab-grown meat analogues as well as
DECLINING REVENUE: Esprit’s Asian sales fell 44.2 percent in the nine months to March 31, during which more than 90 percent of its revenue came from Europe Esprit Holdings Ltd (思捷環球控股), a Hong Kong-listed fashion retailer, is set to close all its stores in Asia outside China, including 26 in Taiwan, by the end of next month as it grapples with slumping sales in the region and the COVID-19 pandemic. Esprit’s Taiwan branch on Tuesday announced that the apparel group has decided to close all 56 retail stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Esprit’s outlets in Taiwan are mainly in department stores and shopping centers. Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store (新光三越百貨) and Far Eastern Sogo Department Store (遠東Sogo百貨) said that they had received Esprit’s notification, while others