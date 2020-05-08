General Chamber of Commerce calls for tourism help

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The General Chamber of Commerce (全國商業總會) yesterday called on the government to launch stimulus measures to shore up the tourism industry as there have been no local COVID-19 cases for nearly a month.

The nation has contained the virus with zero local cases for 25 consecutive days, and it should give authorities confidence to introduce stimulus measures, such as consumption vouchers, cash and equivalents to encourage consumer spending, chamber chairman Lai Cheng-i (賴正鎰) said.

“It is time the government takes a balanced approach that features virus control, bailout and economic revitalization at the same time,” Lai said, adding that Taiwan has stayed ahead globally in the fight against COVID-19 and should do the same with revitalizing its economy.

New Zealand, Australia and Europe are talking about removing travel bans and boosting tourism in a way that would not endanger public health, he said.

Lai said that the government could reopen the economy in phases by easing restrictions over social gatherings, visits to tourist attractions and eventually international travel.

Lai said that he favored the distribution of consumer vouchers of NT$5,000 (US$166.94) per person as the most effective way to boost consumer spending.

The reopening should start late this month or in early next month, while public venues could continue to take the temperatures of customers and require masks to be worn before the transition to full normalcy, he said.