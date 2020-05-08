The global economy could contract 8.3 percent this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and smartphone sales would likely shrink 10 percent, but companies are pressing ahead with 5G deployment, Deloitte said yesterday.
The UK-based firm has been tracking the effects of the pandemic on the global economy and major industries in its Deloitte Insight reports.
Global GDP, in the best-case scenario, would be weak in the first quarter and deteriorate further this quarter, contracting 8.3 percent for the year, Deloitte said.
SMARTPHONE CRUNCH
Sales of smartphones — of which Taiwanese firms are heavily involved in the global supply chain — might fall 7 to 10 percent this year, following a 40 percent slump in February, Deloitte said.
The firm trimmed sales of artificial intelligence (AI) chips this year to 650 million units worth US$2.2 billion, from its earlier projection of 750 million units worth US$2.6 billion.
High-end smartphones, which are the biggest users of AI chips, would be harder hit amid the pandemic, it said.
Deloitte maintained its forecast that more than 100 companies worldwide would be testing private 5G deployments this year, with multibillion-dollar investments in labor and equipment.
“The number of companies testing private 5G deployments is on pace to be well over 1,000 at the end of the year,” it said.
“The number of participants was far ahead of our forecast already in the first quarter,” it added.
CONTENT IN DEMAND
The global content delivery network market might grow faster, by 30 to 40 percent to US$15.5 billion, from a 25 percent increase to US$11 billion, Deloitte said.
The demand for content is higher than ever with video and video game streaming soaring 20 to 70 percent due to lockdowns, school closures and people working from home, it said.
It takes time to build these networks, and spending might be constrained due to economic weakness, it said.
Advertising spending could fall by 5 to 10 percent for the year, compared with a 3 percent decline predicted in March, now that the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed and lockdowns intensified, it added.
The economy might start to emerge from the virus crisis in the fourth quarter, Deloitte said.
