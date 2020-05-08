Dr Wu Skincare Co Ltd (達爾膚生醫科技) on Wednesday posted a net profit of NT$50.78 million (US$1.7 million) for the first quarter, down 7.8 percent from a year earlier, as consumers stayed home and delayed nonessential purchases amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fewer foreign tourists due to restricted air travel and order postponements from many Chinese clients also affected the company’s sales in the first quarter, which fell 29 percent year-on-year to NT$183 million, Dr Wu said in a statement.
A higher comparison base last year also played a role in the falling sales, as the company sold its wholly owned subsidiary in Shanghai in the fourth quarter last year, it said.
However, Dr Wu’s gross margin rose to 70 percent last quarter from 69 percent a year earlier, due to an increase in online sales, it said.
“Overall, our profit performance remained stable given the considerable impact from the pandemic,” the company said.
Dr Wu said it would continue to focus on online marketing to weather the pandemic.
As earning per share fell from NT$1.22 a year earlier to NT$1.13 last quarter, the board of directors on Wednesday decided not to distribute a cash dividend for the first quarter, it said.
In other news, TCI Co Ltd (大江生醫) said it expected its profit performance to recover this quarter on the back of new orders after net profit in the first quarter halved to NT$372 million from NT$623 million a year earlier.
“Order visibility has improved. We have gained new clients. Some were interested in our new COVID-19 virus testing device,” TCI spokesman Remi Lee (李東維) said at an investors’ conference in Taipei.
TCI produces and distributes dietary supplements, functional foods and skincare products.
It launched QVS-96, its first automatic testing device for COVID-19, last month.
