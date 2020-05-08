Fingerprint sensor supplier Egis Technology Inc (神盾) yesterday posted 15 percent quarterly growth in net profit last quarter, but said that order visibility was low for the second half of this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has upended smartphone supply chains and dampened consumer demand.
Egis said it does not expect a significant recovery this month, as Samsung Electronics Co, a major client, is having difficulty shipping fingerprint modules to handset assembling plants mostly located in India, where smartphone makers are facing production disruptions due to extended lockdowns.
“It is premature to predict a V-shape recovery, but we feel things are stabilizing. People are not as panicked as they were a month ago,” Egis chief financial officer George Chang (張家麒) said yesterday.
Revenue is to be flat, or slightly down from NT$1.66 billion (US$55.43 million) in the first quarter as lockdowns in India have stalled Samsung’s handset assembly, Chang said.
Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) yesterday trimmed its quarterly revenue growth for Egis from 17 percent to 7 percent for this quarter to NT$1.78 billion, citing supply chain disruptions.
The investment consultant maintained its “hold” rating for Egis, as the company’s high exposure to the smartphone sector could make it more vulnerable than its semiconductor peers.
Egis said that gross margin could hold steady this quarter, compared with last quarter’s 46.3 percent.
The company said that it also did not expect price pressure to escalate after China’s Goodix Technology Inc (匯頂科技) began sharing orders from Samsung.
Addressing concern over order sharing and order cuts by Samsung amid sluggish smartphone demand worldwide, Egis said that it is seeking to expand its customer base, primarily in China, and product portfolio to absorb the impact.
Egis this quarter added Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to its customer pool from this quarter by supplying fingerprint sensors for Huawei’s premium and 5G phones, offsetting orders losses to Goodix.
Huawei and another Chinese client contributed a double-digit percentage of Egis’ revenue last month, amounting to NT$522.74 million, Egis said, adding that it is engaging with a third Chinese client.
Net profit surged to NT$234.54 million in the first quarter, compared with NT$203.07 million in the previous quarter.
The growth was mainly due to a nonoperating gain of NT$29.25 million, reversing a nonoperating loss of NT$107.48 million in the previous quarter due to foreign-exchange losses.
Last quarter’s profit expanded 75 percent from NT$133.67 million a year earlier.
Earnings per share jumped to NT$3.39 from NT$2.95 a quarter earlier and NT$1.96 a year earlier.
Gross margin fell slightly to 46.3 percent last quarter from 46.5 percent in the previous quarter, but rose from 41.3 percent a year earlier.
