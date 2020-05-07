World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Services PMI slumps to 5.4

The nation’s dominant services industries crashed last month, signaling a massive contraction in the economy because of strict stay-at-home restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IHS Markit data released yesterday showed that the services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) plunged by 43.9 points to 5.4 last month, the lowest in the world, hitting single digits for the first time and staying below 50, the dividing line between contraction and expansion. The services sector makes up more than half of the nation’s GDP. With manufacturing activity also sharply down, the composite index plummeted to 7.2 from 50.6 in March, IHS Markit said.

GERMANY

New orders shrink 15.6%

Manufacturers reported their worst plunge in new orders on record in March, official data showed yesterday. New contracts toppled 15.6 percent month-on-month as infection control restrictions began to bite, statistics authority Destatis said in seasonally adjusted figures, calling it “the biggest fall since the beginning of the data series in 1991.” The drop outstripped forecasts of 10 percent from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News, as well as the 7.5 percent fall seen in January 2009, the worst month in the worst year of the financial crisis. Both domestic orders and those from outside the eurozone fell about 15 percent, while demand from other members in the single currency bloc dropped faster at 17.9 percent.

INTERNET

Airbnb to cut 1,900 jobs

Home-sharing platform Airbnb Inc on Tuesday said it would slash one-fourth of its workforce — about 1,900 people — as the COVID-19 pandemic crushes the travel industry. “We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill,” Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a blog post. The job cuts would be spread about the company’s global operations, with a goal of tuning a more focused business strategy that returns to Airbnb “roots” of being a platform for sharing homes and local experiences, Chesky said.

AIRLINES

Norwegian cuts share price

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA is to sell new shares at a 79 percent discount to the latest traded price on the Oslo Bourse, the budget carrier said on Tuesday, as it seeks to boost its equity to qualify for the Norwegian government’s aid package. Shareholders on Monday approved a plan to convert nearly US$1 billion of debt into equity and raise up to 400 million kroner (US$39 million) from the sale of new shares to help the airline survive the pandemic. Norwegian aims to sell new shares at 1.0 krone each, it said, far less than Tuesday’s closing price of 4.8 kroner.

PROPERTY

Alibaba buys office tower

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has bought a 50 percent stake in a Singapore office tower in a deal valuing the property at S$1.68 billion (US$1.2 billion). The agreement was struck with a consortium led by Perennial Real Estate Holding Ltd (鵬瑞利置地集團), with the sale expected to close next month, it said in a statement yesterday. Alibaba and Perennial would then create a joint venture to redevelop the 50-story building, AXA Tower, in the city’s financial district. Approval has already been granted to increase the building’s floor space to 115,200m2 from 97,548m2. Alibaba is an anchor tenant of the building.