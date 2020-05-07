INDIA
Services PMI slumps to 5.4
The nation’s dominant services industries crashed last month, signaling a massive contraction in the economy because of strict stay-at-home restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IHS Markit data released yesterday showed that the services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) plunged by 43.9 points to 5.4 last month, the lowest in the world, hitting single digits for the first time and staying below 50, the dividing line between contraction and expansion. The services sector makes up more than half of the nation’s GDP. With manufacturing activity also sharply down, the composite index plummeted to 7.2 from 50.6 in March, IHS Markit said.
GERMANY
New orders shrink 15.6%
Manufacturers reported their worst plunge in new orders on record in March, official data showed yesterday. New contracts toppled 15.6 percent month-on-month as infection control restrictions began to bite, statistics authority Destatis said in seasonally adjusted figures, calling it “the biggest fall since the beginning of the data series in 1991.” The drop outstripped forecasts of 10 percent from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News, as well as the 7.5 percent fall seen in January 2009, the worst month in the worst year of the financial crisis. Both domestic orders and those from outside the eurozone fell about 15 percent, while demand from other members in the single currency bloc dropped faster at 17.9 percent.
INTERNET
Airbnb to cut 1,900 jobs
Home-sharing platform Airbnb Inc on Tuesday said it would slash one-fourth of its workforce — about 1,900 people — as the COVID-19 pandemic crushes the travel industry. “We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill,” Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a blog post. The job cuts would be spread about the company’s global operations, with a goal of tuning a more focused business strategy that returns to Airbnb “roots” of being a platform for sharing homes and local experiences, Chesky said.
AIRLINES
Norwegian cuts share price
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA is to sell new shares at a 79 percent discount to the latest traded price on the Oslo Bourse, the budget carrier said on Tuesday, as it seeks to boost its equity to qualify for the Norwegian government’s aid package. Shareholders on Monday approved a plan to convert nearly US$1 billion of debt into equity and raise up to 400 million kroner (US$39 million) from the sale of new shares to help the airline survive the pandemic. Norwegian aims to sell new shares at 1.0 krone each, it said, far less than Tuesday’s closing price of 4.8 kroner.
PROPERTY
Alibaba buys office tower
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has bought a 50 percent stake in a Singapore office tower in a deal valuing the property at S$1.68 billion (US$1.2 billion). The agreement was struck with a consortium led by Perennial Real Estate Holding Ltd (鵬瑞利置地集團), with the sale expected to close next month, it said in a statement yesterday. Alibaba and Perennial would then create a joint venture to redevelop the 50-story building, AXA Tower, in the city’s financial district. Approval has already been granted to increase the building’s floor space to 115,200m2 from 97,548m2. Alibaba is an anchor tenant of the building.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
COMPUTERS MSI plans reduced dividend Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp,