More than 30 technology and telecom firms on Tuesday unveiled an alliance to press for “open and interoperable” 5G wireless systems that eliminate the need for a single supplier.

The move comes amid heightened global debate over politically sensitive deployment of the ultrafast 5G networks in a market led by Chinese-based Huawei Technologies Co (華為), along with European-based Nokia Oyj and Ericsson AB.

The new Open RAN Policy Coalition said an open-standards system with competitive bidding for various components in a “radio access network” would avoid depending on any single technology supplier.

The alliance of 31 firms is “letting [wireless] providers know there are options” other than “a single vendor with a closed proprietary system,” coalition executive director Diane Rinaldo said.

The alliance includes large technology companies Microsoft Corp, Google, IBM Corp and Cisco Systems Inc; carriers including AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc in the US and global operators Vodafone Group PLC, Rakuten Inc and Telefonica SA; and hardware and chipmaking firms Qualcomm Inc, Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co.

“The coalition was not formed to address concerns about any particular company, but to discuss the need to have a robust supply chain and prevent any one company from dominating,” Rinaldo said.

However, the move comes with Washington banning Huawei from US networks amid what officials say are national security concerns, and urging US allies to follow suit.

“As evidenced by the current global pandemic, vendor choice and flexibility in next-generation network deployments are necessary from a security and performance standpoint,” Rinaldo said.

“By promoting policies that standardize and develop open interfaces, we can ensure interoperability and security across different players and potentially lower the barrier to entry for new innovators,” she said.

Rinaldo said that the alliance is promoting privately deployed networks in the US, with the federal government helping to foster a diverse supply chain and to fund research into these open networks.

The alliance said that most mobile networks have typically been deployed using fully integrated systems where the radio, hardware and software are provided by a single manufacturer.

An open system can work, as long as standards are consistent, the group said, adding that there are already examples of successful mobile deployments of 4G or 5G networks using open standards in Japan, India and other parts of the world.

“This concept has been out there,” Rinaldo said.

“Our coalition is helping to amplify the message on this,” she said.