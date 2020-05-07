Virus Outbreak: Disney takes US$1.4bn coronavirus hit

RESTARTING: The US company is to reopen its Shanghai park on Monday next week, with the Chinese government asking it to cap attendance at 30% of capacity

Reuters





Walt Disney Co on Tuesday estimated that global measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic cut profits by US$1.4 billion last quarter, mostly from its shuttered theme parks, but said it would reopen Shanghai Disneyland to a reduced number of visitors next week.

It is unclear when Disney’s other parks in Asia, the US and France would again welcome visitors, executives said, or when the company’s range of idled businesses, including retail stores and cruise ships, would return.

Disney said it would not pay a dividend for the first half of the fiscal year, which would preserve US$1.6 billion in cash, assuming it had kept the dividend constant at US$0.88 per share.

People visit Shanghai Disney Resort as part of the three-day grand opening events in Shanghai, China, on June 15, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Disney chief executive officer Bob Chapek said the company would reopen the Shanghai park on Monday next week.

The Chinese government has asked Disney to cap attendance at 30 percent of capacity, or about 24,000 people, Chapek said.

Disney is to restart operations with “far below” that number for a few weeks while it adjusts to new safeguards, including social distancing, masks and temperature screenings, he said.

“While it’s too early to predict when we’ll be able to begin resuming all of our operations, we are evaluating a number of different scenarios to ensure a cautious, sensible and deliberate approach to the eventual reopening of our parks,” Chapek said.

In late January, the novel coronavirus started battering businesses across Disney’s global portfolio when the company shuttered Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland.

By the middle of March, all of its theme parks were closed, movie theaters went dark, and TV and film production were put on hold.

Moreover, Disney’s ESPN sports network was left with no major live sports to broadcast.

“In total, we estimate that the COVID-19 impacts on our current quarter income from continuing operations before income taxes across all of our businesses was as much as US$1.4 billion,” Disney said, adding that US$1 billion of that came from losses at theme parks.

Disney posted adjusted earnings per share of US$0.60 for January through March, down 63 percent from a year earlier and short of the US$0.89 expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income from continuing operations dropped 91 percent to US$475 million.

Overall revenue for the quarter rose 21 percent to US$18 billion, just ahead of analyst forecasts of US$17.8 billion.

Disney is expected to take a larger hit in the current quarter, which ends next month.

The company said it does not intend to provide financial guidance for the rest of the year.

It has taken steps to cut costs, including putting 120,000 employees on furlough and reducing executives’ salaries, according to a filing with securities regulators.

One area gaining as audiences shelter at home is Disney+, the streaming service the company launched in November last year.

Disney+ had 54.5 million paying subscribers as of Monday, up from 50 million on April 8.