Walt Disney Co on Tuesday estimated that global measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic cut profits by US$1.4 billion last quarter, mostly from its shuttered theme parks, but said it would reopen Shanghai Disneyland to a reduced number of visitors next week.
It is unclear when Disney’s other parks in Asia, the US and France would again welcome visitors, executives said, or when the company’s range of idled businesses, including retail stores and cruise ships, would return.
Disney said it would not pay a dividend for the first half of the fiscal year, which would preserve US$1.6 billion in cash, assuming it had kept the dividend constant at US$0.88 per share.
Photo: Reuters
Disney chief executive officer Bob Chapek said the company would reopen the Shanghai park on Monday next week.
The Chinese government has asked Disney to cap attendance at 30 percent of capacity, or about 24,000 people, Chapek said.
Disney is to restart operations with “far below” that number for a few weeks while it adjusts to new safeguards, including social distancing, masks and temperature screenings, he said.
“While it’s too early to predict when we’ll be able to begin resuming all of our operations, we are evaluating a number of different scenarios to ensure a cautious, sensible and deliberate approach to the eventual reopening of our parks,” Chapek said.
In late January, the novel coronavirus started battering businesses across Disney’s global portfolio when the company shuttered Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland.
By the middle of March, all of its theme parks were closed, movie theaters went dark, and TV and film production were put on hold.
Moreover, Disney’s ESPN sports network was left with no major live sports to broadcast.
“In total, we estimate that the COVID-19 impacts on our current quarter income from continuing operations before income taxes across all of our businesses was as much as US$1.4 billion,” Disney said, adding that US$1 billion of that came from losses at theme parks.
Disney posted adjusted earnings per share of US$0.60 for January through March, down 63 percent from a year earlier and short of the US$0.89 expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net income from continuing operations dropped 91 percent to US$475 million.
Overall revenue for the quarter rose 21 percent to US$18 billion, just ahead of analyst forecasts of US$17.8 billion.
Disney is expected to take a larger hit in the current quarter, which ends next month.
The company said it does not intend to provide financial guidance for the rest of the year.
It has taken steps to cut costs, including putting 120,000 employees on furlough and reducing executives’ salaries, according to a filing with securities regulators.
One area gaining as audiences shelter at home is Disney+, the streaming service the company launched in November last year.
Disney+ had 54.5 million paying subscribers as of Monday, up from 50 million on April 8.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
COMPUTERS MSI plans reduced dividend Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp,