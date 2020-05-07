The consumer price index (CPI) last month contracted 0.97 percent from a year earlier, weighed down by slumping crude oil prices and recreation costs as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt demand, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The inflationary gauge has staggered into the negative zone for three straight months and the latest drop, while mild, represented the deepest retreat in more than a decade, the statistics agency said.
“I do not see signs of deflation, as the CPI continued to pick up after stripping fuel and gas prices,” DGBAS Senior Executive Officer Chiou Shwu-chwen (邱淑純) told a media briefing in Taipei.
Crude oil prices, in particular, plunged 35.5 percent, the steepest decline since the launch of the survey in 1982, and underpinned an 8.56 percent fall in transportation and communication costs, Chiou said.
Prices once touched US$12 a barrel before recovering to US$18, similar to levels seen in 1999, she said.
Demand for oil products might gain traction going forward, as countries around the world look to reopen their economies following weeks of lockdown to combat the virus’ spread, Chiou said.
Education and entertainment costs slid 1.8 percent last month, the DGBAS report showed.
Hotels cut room rates by 15.44 percent, while travel agencies lowered group tour charges by 4.6 percent, in hopes of motivating domestic customers in the absence of foreign tourists, it said.
The CPI reading after seasonal adjustments shrank 0.72 percent. The core CPI posted a marginal 0.05 percent increase.
The data helped quash deflation concerns, Chiou said.
Food costs rose 1.27 percent year-on-year due to double-digit percentage gains in fruit prices, which more than offset lower costs for vegetables and other food items, the report said.
Garment prices rose 1.63 percent as retailers offered fewer discounts for spring and summer wear, it said.
The wholesale price index (WPI) last month slumped 10.75 percent from a year earlier, widening from a revised 7.43 percent fall in March, as prices for minerals, base metals, petrochemicals and plastics tumbled further amid sluggish demand.
Import prices subsided 14.66 percent, while export prices weakened 8.74 percent, the report said.
For the first four months of the year, the CPI edged up 0.17 percent and the WPI posted a 6.51 percent fall, it said.
