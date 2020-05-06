OFFICE SHARING
Neumann sues Softbank
WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann sued Softbank Group Corp, its biggest investor, over the Japanese company’s decision to scuttle a US$3 billion deal to buy stock from employees and other shareholders, which was part of an effort to bail out the struggling workplace provider. Neumann, who was set to reap the biggest windfall from the transaction, claims that Softbank and its Vision Fund relied on legally faulty pretexts to renege on an agreement to purchase the shares as the conglomerate’s financial position weakened, according to a copy of the complaint reviewed by Bloomberg. Softbank chief legal officer Rob Townsend described the claims as “meritless” in an e-mailed statement.
UNITED KINGDOM
New vehicle sales fall 97%
New vehicle sales last month slumped 97 percent to the lowest level of any month since February 1946 as factories and dealerships shut due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Lockdown measures have been in place across Europe since the middle of March to contain the pandemic, leading to the closure of many businesses and limiting people’s movements. Last month, sales to businesses accounted for four in five of the 4,321 registrations, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, which downgraded its full-year forecast to 1.68 million sales, on course for the lowest level in nearly 30 years.
AVIATION
GE to cut 10,000 more jobs
General Electric Co (GE) on Monday announced that it would cut an additional 10,000 jobs from its aviation sector as the pandemic decimates the industry, forcing companies to cancel orders. The cuts are to be a mix of voluntary departures and layoffs, and come after an initial wave of 2,600 job cuts in March, GE said in a statement. The company aims to reduce its aviation employment base by 25 percent, or about 13,000 employees. GE makes airplane engines for Boeing Co and Airbus SE. The job cuts are part of a US$3 billion savings plan that is to be implemented this year.
BANKING
BNP bleak on net income
BNP Paribas SA yesterday said that net income this year — without any new crisis — could be 15 to 20 percent lower than last year because of the impact of lockdown measures. In addition to the profit warning, the French bank took more than US$1 billion in charges and writedowns in the first quarter of this year, including 502 million euros (US$547 million) to account for future bad credit. Net income in the first quarter fell by about one-third from a year earlier because of the virus and revenue declined by about 2.3 percent, the lender said. Its equities trading revenue was down about 80 percent.
TECHNOLOGY
Microsoft delays new Surface
Microsoft Corp delayed the introduction of a foldable, dual-screen Surface laptop that had been planned for the holiday season, saying that it would focus the new Windows 10X operating system on single-screen devices such as tablets and notebook PCs. “Single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers,” Panos Panay, chief product officer of Windows and devices, wrote in a blog post on Monday. “We will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market,” he said.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
COMPUTERS MSI plans reduced dividend Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp,