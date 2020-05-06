World Business Quick Take

Agencies





OFFICE SHARING

Neumann sues Softbank

WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann sued Softbank Group Corp, its biggest investor, over the Japanese company’s decision to scuttle a US$3 billion deal to buy stock from employees and other shareholders, which was part of an effort to bail out the struggling workplace provider. Neumann, who was set to reap the biggest windfall from the transaction, claims that Softbank and its Vision Fund relied on legally faulty pretexts to renege on an agreement to purchase the shares as the conglomerate’s financial position weakened, according to a copy of the complaint reviewed by Bloomberg. Softbank chief legal officer Rob Townsend described the claims as “meritless” in an e-mailed statement.

UNITED KINGDOM

New vehicle sales fall 97%

New vehicle sales last month slumped 97 percent to the lowest level of any month since February 1946 as factories and dealerships shut due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Lockdown measures have been in place across Europe since the middle of March to contain the pandemic, leading to the closure of many businesses and limiting people’s movements. Last month, sales to businesses accounted for four in five of the 4,321 registrations, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, which downgraded its full-year forecast to 1.68 million sales, on course for the lowest level in nearly 30 years.

AVIATION

GE to cut 10,000 more jobs

General Electric Co (GE) on Monday announced that it would cut an additional 10,000 jobs from its aviation sector as the pandemic decimates the industry, forcing companies to cancel orders. The cuts are to be a mix of voluntary departures and layoffs, and come after an initial wave of 2,600 job cuts in March, GE said in a statement. The company aims to reduce its aviation employment base by 25 percent, or about 13,000 employees. GE makes airplane engines for Boeing Co and Airbus SE. The job cuts are part of a US$3 billion savings plan that is to be implemented this year.

BANKING

BNP bleak on net income

BNP Paribas SA yesterday said that net income this year — without any new crisis — could be 15 to 20 percent lower than last year because of the impact of lockdown measures. In addition to the profit warning, the French bank took more than US$1 billion in charges and writedowns in the first quarter of this year, including 502 million euros (US$547 million) to account for future bad credit. Net income in the first quarter fell by about one-third from a year earlier because of the virus and revenue declined by about 2.3 percent, the lender said. Its equities trading revenue was down about 80 percent.

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft delays new Surface

Microsoft Corp delayed the introduction of a foldable, dual-screen Surface laptop that had been planned for the holiday season, saying that it would focus the new Windows 10X operating system on single-screen devices such as tablets and notebook PCs. “Single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers,” Panos Panay, chief product officer of Windows and devices, wrote in a blog post on Monday. “We will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market,” he said.