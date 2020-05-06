Tim Bray, a top engineer and vice president at Amazon.com Inc, on Monday announced that he was resigning “in dismay” over the company’s firing of employee advocates who criticized working conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bray’s resignation came as Amazon faces increased scrutiny and employee activism surrounding its internal response to the pandemic.
Amazon workers on Friday participated in a nationwide sick-out protesting working conditions and inadequate safety protections, claiming that the company has failed to provide enough masks for workers, did not implement regular temperature checks it promised at warehouses and has refused to give workers paid sick leave
Photo: Bloomberg
In a blog post explaining his resignation, Bray called the firings of organizers at the company “chickenshit” and said they were “designed to create a climate of fear.”
In resigning, Bray has become the highest-ranking corporate employee at Amazon to publicly speak out about worker conditions.
“Remaining an Amazon VP would have meant, in effect, signing off on actions I despised,” said Bray, who had worked at the company for nearly six years.
Bray cited the experiences of Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa — two user experience designers at Amazon who were fired last month after publicly denouncing the treatment of warehouse workers.
Bray also cited advocacy among warehouse workers themselves, including actions from Courtney Bowden, Gerald Bryson, Bashir Mohammed and Chris Smalls — all of whom were fired after organizing.
A leaked memo obtained by Vice News showed how an Amazon executive denigrated Smalls, who had helped organize an action at a Staten Island, New York, warehouse, labeling him as “not smart or articulate” in a meeting with chief executive officer Jeff Bezos.
Amazon did not respond to a request for comment, but previously cited violations of internal policies as reasons for dismissing the employees.
Amazon made more than US$33 million per hour in the first three months of this year, according to earnings reports last week, boosted by people on lockdown ordering supplies to be delivered to home.
Bezos, who was already the richest man in the world, has seen his fortune swell by US$13 billion this month to US$145 billion.
“The big problem isn’t the specifics of COVID-19 response,” Bray said. “It’s that Amazon treats the humans in the warehouses as fungible units of pick-and-pack potential. Only that’s not just Amazon, it’s how 21st-century capitalism is done.”
