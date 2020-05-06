Malaysia cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, the most since early 2009, as it seeks to bolster its newly reopening economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bank Negara Malaysia slashed its overnight policy rate to 2 percent, as predicted by 14 of 20 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Five had forecast a 25 basis-point cut, while one expected no change.
The decision came as Malaysia joins India, Singapore and Vietnam in easing movement curbs to revive an economy battered by the virus. Most sectors were allowed to reopen on Monday as the government lifted curfews and dismantled roadblocks around the country.
Some states, including Selangor, which borders the capital, Kuala Lumpur, are still keeping most businesses closed as the country continues to register new infections.
The lockdown has cost Malaysia an estimated 63 billion ringgit (US$14.6 billion), Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said, and is set to end fully by Tuesday next week.
“Economic conditions would be particularly challenging in the first half of the year,” the central bank said in a statement.
“Economic activity is projected to gradually improve” as restrictions are eased, the central bank said, while noting “a high degree of uncertainty” about the outlook.
Ten-year government bonds extended their gains after the policy statement, while the ringgit was steady at 4.3160 per US dollar.
Consumer prices declined in March for the first time in more than a year, dropping 0.2 percent from a year earlier on the back of falling transport costs as Malaysians stayed home.
That is within the central bank’s estimate for inflation to average minus-1.5 percent to 0.5 percent this year on lower global oil and commodity prices.
Weak inflation provides space to further lower rates, although the central bank should wait to see how previous cuts filter through the economy, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said.
The central bank said that fiscal stimulus, monetary easing and regulatory measures “offer some support to the economy,” and pledged to “utilize its policy levers as appropriate” to aid the recovery.
Also yesterday, Bank Negara Malaysia said it would allow banks to count government bond holdings toward their statutory reserve requirements.
Separately, Indonesia’s economic growth slowed sharply in the first quarter of the year, amid expectations that the pandemic will take an even heavier toll on Southeast Asia’s biggest economy in the months ahead.
GDP rose 2.97 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the statistics office said yesterday.
That was worse than the median estimate of 4 percent in a Bloomberg survey of economists and the weakest showing since 2001, said statistics office head Suhariyanto, who goes by one name.
GDP contracted 2.41 percent in the first three months of the year compared with the previous quarter, worse than the 1.27 percent contraction expected by economists.
Indonesia’s central bank has cut interest rates twice this year — following four reductions last year — and has adjusted macroprudential measures to support growth.
