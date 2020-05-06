Qantas sees long recovery as it borrows more funds

Bloomberg





Qantas Airways Ltd said that public appetite to fly overseas could take years to return as it borrowed yet more funds to weather aviation’s biggest-ever crisis.

The Australian carrier yesterday said that it raised an additional A$550 million (US$354 million) to ride out a near-halt in passenger revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qantas shares climbed after the airline said it now has enough liquidity to withstand current conditions until December next year.

“It will be some time before total demand reaches pre-crisis levels,” chief executive officer Alan Joyce said in a statement. “With the possible exception of New Zealand, international travel demand could take years to return to what it was.”

Governments worldwide have devoted more than US$85 billion to propping up airlines as the virus wipes out travel demand and grounds fleets.

With a drawn-out recovery looming, Joyce said Qantas’ fleet, routes and expenditure would all have to be reviewed.

“We need to think about what the Qantas Group should look like on the other side of this crisis in order to succeed,” he said.

Qantas in March furloughed most of its 30,000-strong workforce and scrapped virtually all international flights.

Yesterday, the carrier extended international flight cancelations until the end of July and put on hold its Project Sunrise plan for direct services connecting Sydney with New York and London.

Qantas said it borrowed against three wholly owned Boeing 787-9 jets in its latest round of fundraising. That followed the A$1.05 billion raised in March against seven planes. Domestic flight cancelations were extended by a month to the end of next month.

Cost-cutting at Qantas should reduce its weekly net cash burn to A$40 million by the end of next month, the airline said.

As of Monday, total short-term liquidity stood at A$3.5 billion, including a A$1 billion undrawn facility.

Qantas said it is currently operating about 5 percent of its pre-crisis domestic passenger network and 1 percent of its international network.

The crisis hitting the sector has already claimed Qantas’ main domestic rival Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd. The Brisbane-based carrier last month collapsed into voluntary administration under A$6.84 billion of debt and administrators are looking for new owners.