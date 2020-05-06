Qantas Airways Ltd said that public appetite to fly overseas could take years to return as it borrowed yet more funds to weather aviation’s biggest-ever crisis.
The Australian carrier yesterday said that it raised an additional A$550 million (US$354 million) to ride out a near-halt in passenger revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Qantas shares climbed after the airline said it now has enough liquidity to withstand current conditions until December next year.
“It will be some time before total demand reaches pre-crisis levels,” chief executive officer Alan Joyce said in a statement. “With the possible exception of New Zealand, international travel demand could take years to return to what it was.”
Governments worldwide have devoted more than US$85 billion to propping up airlines as the virus wipes out travel demand and grounds fleets.
With a drawn-out recovery looming, Joyce said Qantas’ fleet, routes and expenditure would all have to be reviewed.
“We need to think about what the Qantas Group should look like on the other side of this crisis in order to succeed,” he said.
Qantas in March furloughed most of its 30,000-strong workforce and scrapped virtually all international flights.
Yesterday, the carrier extended international flight cancelations until the end of July and put on hold its Project Sunrise plan for direct services connecting Sydney with New York and London.
Qantas said it borrowed against three wholly owned Boeing 787-9 jets in its latest round of fundraising. That followed the A$1.05 billion raised in March against seven planes. Domestic flight cancelations were extended by a month to the end of next month.
Cost-cutting at Qantas should reduce its weekly net cash burn to A$40 million by the end of next month, the airline said.
As of Monday, total short-term liquidity stood at A$3.5 billion, including a A$1 billion undrawn facility.
Qantas said it is currently operating about 5 percent of its pre-crisis domestic passenger network and 1 percent of its international network.
The crisis hitting the sector has already claimed Qantas’ main domestic rival Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd. The Brisbane-based carrier last month collapsed into voluntary administration under A$6.84 billion of debt and administrators are looking for new owners.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
COMPUTERS MSI plans reduced dividend Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp,