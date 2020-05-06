The economic paralysis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the US Department of the Treasury to borrow far more than it ever has before — US$2.99 trillion in the current quarter alone.
The amount is more than five times the US government’s previous record borrowing for a quarter, US$569 billion, set in the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.
It also dwarfs the US$1.28 trillion the US government borrowed in the bond market for all of last year.
The department said the huge sum is needed to pay for nearly US$3 trillion in rescue aid that the US government has unleashed in programs to support tens of millions of unemployed people and shuttered businesses with direct payments and loans.
“Borrowing needs are skyrocketing as Treasury needs cash to fund stimulus measures and to compensate for a plunge in revenues caused by massive job losses,” Oxford Economics economist Nancy Vanden Houten said.
In addition, the US government needs to borrow to cover the shortfall in revenue that would occur, because the administration of US President Donald Trump has delayed the deadline for tax payments this year from last month to next month.
The Congressional Budget Office has forecast that the US government would run a record deficit of US$3.7 trillion this year, far above the US$1 trillion-plus annual deficits recorded from 2009 through 2012, when the government was fighting the 2008 financial crisis and a deep downturn that followed.
The deficits would be even higher, but the US Federal Reserve has cut its benchmark short-term interest rate to a record low near zero and is buying trillions of US dollars in government bonds and mortgage-backed securities to push long-term interest rates, which were already at record lows, even lower.
Private economists believe that the US government has little choice but to spend the money now to prevent an even worse downturn and possibly even a situation like the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Under the plans that the department unveiled on Monday, the US government is to borrow US$4.48 trillion this budget year, including a projected US$677 billion in borrowing in the July-to-September quarter. The budget year ends on Sept. 30.
In a stark demonstration of how the US government’s financial situation has changed, three months ago, before the pandemic caused widespread shutdowns in the US, the department was projecting that it would be able to pay down US$56 billion in debt during the quarter.
The office has projected that the US economy would shrink by a record 40 percent at an annual rate this quarter.
